Within 4 hours, Atlanta police respond to 4 shootings

Officers at the scene found a woman with a gunshot wound, police said. She was alert when she was taken to the hospital.

Police said the woman “refused to speak with officers on what occurred.” No other information was available.

Officers were dispatched to the 1200 block of Martin Luther King Jr Drive about 3:45 a.m. after a man was shot. The victim had taken himself to the hospital by the time police arrived at the scene, officials said.

Later, officers were called to the 1100 block of Lee Street to respond to a shooting. When they arrived about 5:30 a.m., they found a man with a gunshot wound, police said.

According to police, the man gave conflicting stories on what happened before he was shot. He was taken to the hospital, where he is stable.

All four shootings remain under investigation, police said.