Man charged in deadly shooting at SW Atlanta bus station

Authorities on Tuesday charged 27-year-old Derrion Owens with murder in the slaying of Pierre McCloud. Owens was served with the murder warrant at the Fulton County Jail, where he was already in custody on burglary charges.

McCloud, 32, was found at the Greyhound station on Forsyth Street the evening of Dec. 22, according to a police incident report. He had a gunshot wound to his chest.