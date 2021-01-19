X

Man charged in deadly shooting at SW Atlanta bus station

The man was already in custody on unrelated charges.
By Asia Simone Burns, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

A month after a man was shot to death at a southwest Atlanta bus station, police believe they have found the gunman.

Authorities on Tuesday charged 27-year-old Derrion Owens with murder in the slaying of Pierre McCloud. Owens was served with the murder warrant at the Fulton County Jail, where he was already in custody on burglary charges.

McCloud, 32, was found at the Greyhound station on Forsyth Street the evening of Dec. 22, according to a police incident report. He had a gunshot wound to his chest.

Emergency medical responders took McCloud to Grady Memorial Hospital, according to the report. Despite efforts to keep him alive, he died of his injuries.

Authorities said the fatal shooting stemmed from an argument at the bus station. At some point, the suspect pulled out a gun, shot McCloud and ran away, police said.

It is not clear how Owens was identified as the shooter. He remains in custody at the Fulton jail.

