Man accused of killing DeKalb cashier in jail; funeral today for slain woman

Explore Deputy shot while defending slain DeKalb cashier attends vigil in her memory

“She’s a sweet, sweet woman,” Jordan told Channel 2 Action News. “People can call me crazy, but I think the good still outweighs the bad. I think there’s a lot more good people out here that are really sick and tired of what’s going on.

“At some point, we’ve got to quit accepting violence. We cannot keep accepting this.”

Longtime customer Dorothy Ramsey described Willis as friendly and hard-working.

“She was very nice,” Ramsey told Channel 2. “I’ve been knowing her 10 years, ever since she came here, and she always helped me and my family.”

The funeral for Willis will be held at 1 p.m. and will be live-streamed.

