Man accused of killing DeKalb cashier in jail; funeral today for slain woman

The man accused of killing a DeKalb County grocery store cashier during an argument over wearing a face mask was in jail Monday, a week after the deadly shooting.
Victor Lee Tucker Jr., 30, of Palmetto, initially left the Big Bear Supermarket without making a purchase, but returned a short time later with a gun, according to investigators. After Tucker shot 41-year-old Laquitta Willis, he then got into a shootout with a reserve deputy working security at the store. The deputy, 54-year-old Danny Jordan, was shot twice but survived.
Credit: Channel 2 Action News
Tucker was quickly identified as the murder suspect, but he was in the hospital being treated for gunshot wounds until Friday, the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office said. He has been charged with malice murder and two counts of aggravated assault and was being held without bond, jail records show.
While Tucker remains in jail, family and friends will gather Monday afternoon for the funeral for Willis, who had worked at the Candler Road store for more than 10 years. Customers and Jordan were among those who attended a vigil last week for Willis.
“She’s a sweet, sweet woman,” Jordan told Channel 2 Action News. “People can call me crazy, but I think the good still outweighs the bad. I think there’s a lot more good people out here that are really sick and tired of what’s going on.
“At some point, we’ve got to quit accepting violence. We cannot keep accepting this.”
Longtime customer Dorothy Ramsey described Willis as friendly and hard-working.
“She was very nice,” Ramsey told Channel 2. “I’ve been knowing her 10 years, ever since she came here, and she always helped me and my family.”
The funeral for Willis will be held at 1 p.m. and will be live-streamed.
