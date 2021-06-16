Reality ‘starting to sink in’ for family of DeKalb cashier killed at work

“She was very nice,” Ramsey told Channel 2 Action News. “I’ve been knowing her 10 years, ever since she came here, and she always helped me and my family.”

Willis’ cousin, Phyllis Andrews, stood outside the door greeting those who brought flowers and donations to help fund the woman’s funeral. She told the news station she was overwhelmed by the steady stream of supporters.

Some who had never even met Willis stopped by to pay their respects. B.B. Broughton was among those who brought donations to help fund the cashier’s burial.

“My heart went out to the family and this is the least I could do at a time like this,” Broughton told Channel 2. “We all need to stick together and help each other, so I just came by to give a little donation to help the family out and express my condolences.”

The supermarket remained closed as Willis’ colleagues grieved, but the parking lot was full of cars about 6 p.m.

“It lets me know that my cousin was very loved (by) the community,” Andrews said. “Even when I got here, there was a crowd of people outside. That makes me know the love is here.”

Customers and loved ones gathered for a candlelight vigil for the DeKalb County grocery store cashier. Credit: Channel 2 Action News Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Monday’s shooting started as an argument between Willis and a shopper, Victor Lee Tucker Jr., over wearing his face mask in the store, authorities said.

Tucker, 30, of Palmetto, initially left the store without making a purchase, but returned a short time later with a gun, GBI spokeswoman Nelly Miles said.

“Tucker walked directly back to the cashier, pulled out a handgun and shot her,” Miles said in a news release. “Tucker then began shooting at a (DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office) deputy who was attempting to intervene while working off-duty at the supermarket. The deputy and Tucker exchanged gunfire, and both were wounded during the shootout.”

The deputy, 54-year-old Danny Jordan, was struck twice. The bulletproof vest he was wearing saved his life, Sheriff Melody Maddox said. Tucker remained hospitalized Wednesday evening and Jordan is still recovering from his injuries, officials said.

While she appreciates the support, Andrews said she and her family are still trying to come to terms with her cousin’s senseless death.

“We’re not OK. We’re not OK at all. At this moment, we’re just trying to stay strong for each other,” she said. “It’s like reality is really starting to sink in.”