Man accused in Peachtree Corners convenience store shooting found dead

One month after a man was fatally shot outside a Peachtree Corners convenience store, authorities located the suspected gunman dead of an apparent suicide.
Aaron Woods, 22, was found dead Tuesday night of what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound when a Gwinnett County SWAT team forced its way into an apartment on Hillandale Drive, according to police. The tactical unit was called in after sheriff’s deputies attempted to serve Woods an arrest warrant and could not make contact with him.
“The decision was made to call Gwinnett Police SWAT Team, believing Woods was possibly barricaded in the apartment,” police spokesman Cpl. Ryan Winderweedle said in a news release. “After several hours and numerous attempts, no contact was made with Woods.”
His body was later discovered and turned over to the Medical Examiner’s Office, Winderweedle said.
Woods was wanted in connection with an April 25 shooting outside the A-1 Market on Peachtree Corners Circle that claimed the life of 22-year-old Kendall Reid. According to investigators, Reid and Woods were " family acquaintances and met with each other at the location.”
Reid, who was a frequent customer of the business, was shot after some kind of altercation, police said. He was found lying in between two parked cars when authorities arrived about 2 p.m. He died at the scene.
Warrants were obtained for Woods on charges of felony murder and aggravated assault the following day. Both shootings remain under investigation.