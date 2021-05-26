Man accused in Peachtree Corners convenience store shooting found dead

Aaron Woods, 22, was found dead Tuesday night of what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound when a Gwinnett County SWAT team forced its way into an apartment on Hillandale Drive, according to police. The tactical unit was called in after sheriff’s deputies attempted to serve Woods an arrest warrant and could not make contact with him.

“The decision was made to call Gwinnett Police SWAT Team, believing Woods was possibly barricaded in the apartment,” police spokesman Cpl. Ryan Winderweedle said in a news release. “After several hours and numerous attempts, no contact was made with Woods.”