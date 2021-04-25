ajc logo
BREAKING: Homicide investigation underway in Peachtree Corners

An investigation is ongoing.
News | 50 minutes ago
By Asia Simone Burns, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Authorities in Gwinnett County are investigating an apparent homicide in Peachtree Corners, officials said.

Homicide detectives are gathered at the scene of the incident at the intersection of Peachtree Corners Circle and Jones Mill Spur.

Few details are available about the investigation, but police said the call reporting the homicide came in shortly before 1 p.m. No suspects have been taken into custody.

“Details about what happened are still developing,” Gwinnett police spokeswoman Cpl. Michele Pihera said.

We are working to learn more.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

