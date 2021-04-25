BREAKING: Homicide investigation underway in Peachtree Corners

Authorities in Gwinnett County are investigating an apparent homicide in Peachtree Corners, officials said.
Homicide detectives are gathered at the scene of the incident at the intersection of Peachtree Corners Circle and Jones Mill Spur.
Few details are available about the investigation, but police said the call reporting the homicide came in shortly before 1 p.m. No suspects have been taken into custody.
“Details about what happened are still developing,” Gwinnett police spokeswoman Cpl. Michele Pihera said.
