Mableton opponents will hold town hall on de-annexing from city boundaries

Christie Lynn, who lives in one of those precincts and advocated against cityhood in south Cobb prior to the election, said she and others are gathering signatures on petitions and spreading the word to the community about their options, particularly in those precincts.

“The goal is to collect as many signatures as possible to show the Legislature — not only did we not want to be included, not only did we vote overwhelmingly against it, but now we are gathering signatures — that we do not want to be in the city,” Lynn said.

The town hall, Lynn said, will be an opportunity for the community to ask questions and get more information on the process. It will be held Jan. 18 at 6 p.m. at the Cobb County Police Training Center in Austell.