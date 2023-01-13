Mableton opponents will hold town hall on de-annexing from city boundaries

Mableton cityhood opponents are hosting a town hall Jan. 18 to talk about the process for de-annexing certain areas from the new city’s boundaries — the next step in precincts that overwhelmingly voted against creating the city.
State Rep. David Wilkerson represents parts of south Cobb including areas in Mableton and has been an outspoken opponent of cityhood. He is hosting the town hall before pursuing legislation to de-annex certain areas based on their interests, he said.
“I can guarantee there will be some local act introduced,” he said. “It’s just a matter of whether the Legislature wants to act on it.”
Just over 53% voted in favor of creating the new city with nearly 47% opposed. Of the approximately 78,000 people within the city boundaries, just under 25,000 voted, according to the Secretary of State’s website.
In three precincts, over 70% of voters said no to the new city.
Christie Lynn, who lives in one of those precincts and advocated against cityhood in south Cobb prior to the election, said she and others are gathering signatures on petitions and spreading the word to the community about their options, particularly in those precincts.
“The goal is to collect as many signatures as possible to show the Legislature — not only did we not want to be included, not only did we vote overwhelmingly against it, but now we are gathering signatures — that we do not want to be in the city,” Lynn said.
The town hall, Lynn said, will be an opportunity for the community to ask questions and get more information on the process. It will be held Jan. 18 at 6 p.m. at the Cobb County Police Training Center in Austell.
About the Author
Credit: Tyson Horne/Tyson.Horne@ajc.com