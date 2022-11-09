Opponents of Mableton cityhood say they will request de-annexation

South of Veterans Memorial Highway, support for the city was stronger. Precincts in the northwest corner of the city lines also had a majority support for the measure, despite being closer to Austell and Powder Springs.

Mableton, soon to be the largest city in Cobb County, is the only successful cityhood movement of the four proposals earlier this year. Voters in East Cobb, Vinings, and Lost Mountain rejected cityhood during the spring primary election.

Cityhood advocates proposed a “city lite” model with limited services – including parks and recreation, code enforcement, planning and zoning, and sanitation — in order to spur development and revitalize the area.

Mableton will not be a city for another two years after a transition period. Newly-elected Gov. Brian Kemp will appoint a transition committee to begin the two-year process of creating the city government.

William Wilson, a pro-cityhood advocate for Mableton, said engaging with those who opposed cityhood will be crucial to the future city’s success.

“We’re a community, we’re one, and it’s important to bring everyone together and have all hands on deck,” he said. “Because the way that this is gonna succeed moving forward is that everyone works together as a community.”