Ludacris drops fast food diss track to promote home cooking

Ludacris — he’s a Grammy winning music maker, Hollywood role taker and now an avid home meal baker. The Atlanta rapper recently partnered with food brand Knorr to drop a diss track on fast food and promote one of his homemade recipes.

“As someone who’s still mastering how to prepare delicious, nutritious and convenient meals at home, I’ve learned it’s helpful to have a few staple ingredients always on hand,” Ludacris, whose real name is Chris Bridges, said in a news release. “I love to keep Knorr Chicken Bouillon stocked at home, so I can add it to my family’s meals when it’s my turn to cook. Knorr and I cooked up delicious new beats and a remixed recipe for Lemon Pepper Chicken Cutlets to inspire people to get creative in the kitchen — we can’t wait for everyone to try out my delicious recipe this summer!”

Titled “Fast Food Remix feat. Ludacris and Knorr,” the “Fast and Furious” star remixed Black Sheep’s 1991 hit “The Choice is Yours” for the single. To promote the rapper’s recipe, Knorr and Ludacris opened a pop-up at Atlanta’s Westside Motor Lounge on July 23 — where fans got to taste his chicken while listening to live music.

“There’s nothing more Atlanta than that, especially when you’re trying to remix something and make it more nutritious and healthy,” he told CNN. Ludacris explained he partnered with Knorr in part to promote healthier eating, and that he wanted to pay homage to his “hip-hop forefathers” be remixing the Black Sheep classic.

Ludacris also said he liked the song’s hook “because it (says) ‘You can either get with this or you can get with that. Meaning you can go with fast food that’s not nutritious or you can go now with fast food that is nutritious. So the hook kind of just perfectly fit what we were trying to do.”

According to the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than a third of children and adolescents ate fast food on any given day from 2015 to 2018 — accounting for 13.8% of their calories. Often low in nutrients but high in calories, fat and sugar, frequent fast food consumption has been linked to an increased risk of obesity, heart attack and many other health issues.

“A lot of us, you know, sometimes we are strapped for time and we all grab food that is available at the time or we hurry up and get fast food that’s not nutritious,” Ludacris said. “And that’s why I’m partnering with Knorr so that we can give people better options that are fast.”

Directions to Ludacris’ recipe can be found at Knorr.com.

