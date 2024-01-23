Ludacris working with BET+ on dramedy inspired by Atlanta music scene

Busy Atlanta hip-hop legend and actor Ludacris is developing a BET+ half-hour dramedy that is inspired by his early days in the Atlanta music scene when he was a radio DJ known as Chris Lova Lova.

BET+, in a press release, said “the series follows the misadventures of a sharply drawn ensemble who are willing to do anything and everything to bolster ratings at their hip-hop radio station.”

In the mid-1990s, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges was an intern at Hot 97.5, the first hip-hop station in Atlanta that eventually became Hot 107.9.