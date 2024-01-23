BreakingNews
Ludacris working with BET+ on dramedy inspired by Atlanta music scene

The legendary rap star and actor started his career as an Atlanta radio DJ.
Rapper and actor Ludacris performs alongside music producer Jermaine Dupri, during Dupri's "The South Got Something to Say" show at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans. The Essence Festival is celebrating its 29th year, and the 50th anniversary of hip-hop. (TYSON HORNE / TYSON.HORNE@AJC.COM)

Credit: Ryon Horne / Ryon.Horne@ajc.com

Busy Atlanta hip-hop legend and actor Ludacris is developing a BET+ half-hour dramedy that is inspired by his early days in the Atlanta music scene when he was a radio DJ known as Chris Lova Lova.

BET+, in a press release, said “the series follows the misadventures of a sharply drawn ensemble who are willing to do anything and everything to bolster ratings at their hip-hop radio station.”

In the mid-1990s, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges was an intern at Hot 97.5, the first hip-hop station in Atlanta that eventually became Hot 107.9.

The script for the potential series will be written and executive produced by Noah Gardenswartz, who wrote and produced the award-winning Amazon Prime series “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.” Ludacris will be an executive producer and music supervisor. Others involved include Malcolm D. Lee (”The Best Man”), Emmy-winning comic Larry Wilmore and Ludacris’ longtime manager Chaka Zulu.

Ludacris is currently shooting a Netflix reality competition music show “Rhythm + Flow” in Atlanta as a judge seeking the latest hip-hop star. He recently starred in a Disney+ Christmas movie “Dashing Through the Snow” and an amusing State Farm ad. Last year, he also starred in “Fast X” and toured with Janet Jackson. And it’s reasonable to think he may join Usher on stage at the Super Bowl in Las Vegas next month.

