Punxsutawney Phil and Staten Island Chuck can step aside; there’s only one groundhog’s prediction to watch this Groundhog Day.

Gen. Beauregard Lee was Gwinnett County’s own celebrity groundhog for decades, but moved to Dauset Trails Nature Center in Jackson in January 2018. Not to worry — Dauset Trails will be helping Beau continue his Groundhog Day tradition, welcoming guests to watch the general make his prediction at sunrise on Feb. 2.

Will it be six more weeks of winter, or an early spring?