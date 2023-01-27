Wild Georgia: Groundhog Day shines light on lesser-known animal

Groundhogs, in fact, are great excavators. They dig a complex network of tunnels — 4-5 feet deep and 20-30 feet long — to raise their two to nine babies and protect themselves from predators. The complex may have a main entrance and several hidden entrances that allow the animal to escape from fast-moving foxes, coyotes and other predators. In digging a tunnel complex, groundhogs may displace 3 tons of dirt.

It is these tunnels that groundhogs retreat to in late fall to begin their long winter nap that may last four months or more. They will breed in March and April.

IN THE SKY: From David Dundee, Tellus Science Museum astronomer: The moon is first quarter Saturday. Mercury is low in the east just before sunrise. Venus is very low in the west just after sunset. Mars is high in the east at dark. Jupiter is in the south at sunset and sets about four hours later. Saturn is very low in the southwest just after dark.

