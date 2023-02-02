THURSDAY’S WEATHER: Chilly, rainy day ahead before sunshine returns tomorrow

Showers will remain light and scattered to kick off the morning, but they’re going to get heavier and more widespread as the day goes on, Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Brian Monahan said.

“The roads are starting to get a little slick early this morning, and oftentimes, it’s that first little bit of rain before it even starts to fall very heavily that can cause the biggest problems and the slickest spots out there on the roads,” he said. “That water kind of interacts with some of the oils and things that are on the road,” bringing them to the surface and making the roads a little extra slick.