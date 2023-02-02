THURSDAY’S WEATHER: Chilly, rainy day ahead before sunshine returns tomorrow

Keep the rain gear on deck because it’s going to be a wet Thursday in North Georgia.
Showers will remain light and scattered to kick off the morning, but they’re going to get heavier and more widespread as the day goes on, Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Brian Monahan said.
“The roads are starting to get a little slick early this morning, and oftentimes, it’s that first little bit of rain before it even starts to fall very heavily that can cause the biggest problems and the slickest spots out there on the roads,” he said. “That water kind of interacts with some of the oils and things that are on the road,” bringing them to the surface and making the roads a little extra slick.
The light rain will stick around through the early afternoon, but by mid-to-late afternoon, heavier rain will set in and stay throughout the night but should clear out by Friday morning.
Sunshine will return Friday as clouds start to clear out by mid-morning, making way for a nice, sunny day that will last into Saturday. But it’ll be a chilly one, Monahan said.
High temperatures are going to stay in the 40s for much of the area on Saturday, he said. The average high for this time of year is in the mid-to-upper 50s.
Credit: Channel 2 Action News
