BreakingNews
More Americans file for jobless claims; layoffs remain low
X

7 things to know about the fiery I-85 bridge collapse

Things to Do
By The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
March 31, 2017

Around 7 p.m. Thursday, crews were battling a massive fire on I-85 northbound in northeast Atlanta when a section of the highway collapsed, officials said.

Fire officials extinguished it on Thursday night after it burned for more than an hour.

ExploreHere are seven things we know so far:

What caused the fire?

As of 8:50 p.m. Thursday, the cause is unknown. However, WSB-TV reported that because flames appeared to be coming from underneath the interstate, the PVC piping under the interstate may be on fire.

Gov. Nathan Deal said that though the cause of the fire was not yet known, “the speculation I’ve heard is that there are some PVC products that caught fire.”

Where exactly did the fire occur?

The fire was on a bridge — I-85 northbound just south of Ga. 400 near Piedmont Road, Atlanta fire spokesman Sgt. Cortez Stafford said.

»RELATED: PHOTOS: I-85 shut down by fire, heavy smoke

What are Atlanta commuters supposed to do?

According to Georgia Department of Transportation officials, both northbound and southbound directions will be closed from the I-75/Brookwood split to the North Druid Hills exit for "the foreseeable future."

  • Motorists traveling north on I-85 from the south side of Atlanta will be diverted to northbound I-75 at Brookwood near 17th Street.
  • Motorists traveling southbound on I-85 north of Atlanta will be diverted to northbound Ga. 400.
  • Motorists traveling southbound on Ga. 400 from north of Atlanta will be diverted at Sidney Marcus exit.
  • I-285 and I-20 are both open to traffic and are the best alternatives for motorists to use if possible.
  • From 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. Friday only transit vehicles and vehicles with three or more occupants will be allowed to use the southbound express lane on I-85.
  • Motorists are encouraged to utilize a wayfinding app to help navigate to their destinations.

According to MARTA spokesman Eric Burton, the trains have not been affected, and MARTA is increasing rail services. The transit company will also have additional staff on hand to help passengers.

If you’re on the road, the Google Map below shows the I-85 and Buford Spring Connector entrances and exits marked for closures.

Is anyone hurt?

Gov. Nathan Deal said no injuries have been reported.

Are schools and government offices open Friday?

According to WSB-TV, Atlanta Public Schools will be on normal schedule Friday, but DeKalb County Schools will be canceled.

The City of Atlanta government offices and the Municipal Court of Atlanta will start later than usual at 10 a.m. Friday.

Emory, Georgia Tech and Georgia State universities also posted alerts on their websites late Thursday encouraging students and faculty to consider alternate arrangements with their supervisors, instructors and fellow students.

How are people reacting?

People are taking to social media to share their thoughts, many messages mixed with both shock and worry.

When will the bridge be repaired?

“It’s going to take some time to get it repaired and back to service,” Gov. Nathan Deal said.

Georgia Department of Transportation inspectors were on the scene, and the construction crew that built the bridge has been contacted to look at the schematics and determine how long it will take to repair it, according to Deal.

As of 10:25 p.m. Thursday, Atlanta fire spokesman Sgt. Cortez Stafford said inspectors still can't get under the bridge due to structural concerns.

"The entire bridge is compromised," Stafford said. "Right now, it's still dangerous to go under there."

ExploreUpdate: The bridge was rebuilt and open again in May

Credit: David Goldman

Credit: David Goldman

About the Author

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Editors' Picks

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

What bills from Georgia’s 2023 session will Brian Kemp sign into law?2h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC

The Jolt: Winners and losers of the 2023 Georgia legislative session
2h ago

Credit: Bill Torpy

Development plan continues for Bartow’s 14,000-acre ‘Yellowstone’
2h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Fallout from training center riling Atlanta-area residents
3h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Fallout from training center riling Atlanta-area residents
3h ago

Credit: AP

Georgia voucher bill came close to passing but lacked enough GOP votes
9h ago
The Latest

Credit: CHRIS CHRISTODOULOU

Go Atlanta: Spotlight on Nathalie Stutzmann, Orpheus Brewing closes, Reese Witherspoon...
1h ago
Review: Vega Quartet explores Jewish music in Breman Museum concert
18h ago
Dance Canvas 2023 performance series celebrates Atlanta voices
18h ago
Featured

Six years ago, the collapse and epic rebuild of I-85 bridge. Watch a time lapse
New food items at Braves’ Truist Park include 3-foot-long sub, potato-wrapped hot dog
22h ago
COMPLETE COVERAGE: Latest news, updates from Georgia legislature’s final day
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top