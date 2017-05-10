WATCH: Time lapse of Atlanta’s I-85 repair shows epic progress

Here’s “the latest and greatest time lapse” posted Tuesday:

It is that time again - here is the latest and greatest time lapse video #I85Rebuild Moving right along - thank you again to all of our business partners and the traveling public. Posted by Georgia Department of Transportation on Tuesday, May 9, 2017

The first video, posted on April 26, showed progress between April 6 and April 25.

“What a difference 20 days makes,” the department posted on Facebook.

I-85 Bridge Rebuild - Our contractors have been busy - what a difference 20 days makes. This timelapse is from April 6... Posted by Georgia Department of Transportation on Wednesday, April 26, 2017

And another video, shared on May 1, spans the progress between April 6 and May 1.

I-85 Rebuild - New time lapse video featuring some night time shots as well. This is from April 6 - May 1. Stay tuned for some exciting news from today's press briefing. Posted by Georgia Department of Transportation on Monday, May 1, 2017

On Wednesday, May 10, Georgia Department of Transportation Commissioner Russell McMurry said the northbound lanes probably will be open sometime Saturday and the southbound lanes sometime Sunday.

"Our goal was to get I-85 back open to the people of Georgia as quickly as we could, and to do so we offered incentives for early completion," Georgia Department of Transportation Commissioner Russell R. McMurry said in a news release.

And the incentives are big: If Atlanta’s I-85 construction is completed by May 25, C.W. Matthews (the contractor behind the repairs) will receive an additional $1.5 million. And if it’s completed by May 21, the company will receive $2 million and an additional $200,000 for each day completed before May 21 — up to a maximum of $3.1 million.

The AJC previously reported the repair is expected to cost up to $16.6 million, with the federal government paying 90 percent of the cost.