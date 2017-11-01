These are the 8 most desired Airbnbs in Georgia

This “urban retreat” isn’t just the most desired in Airbnb rental in Atlanta. It’s the most desired property in the world. The treehouse, which sits between Howell Mill Road and Peachtree Creek in Atlanta, features one bedroom and one bathroom and is ideal for two.

2. Diamond Oaks Treehouse Skylight Suite (Savannah)

This Savannah suite is part of a bed and breakfast home in the city’s historic fishing village and is perfect for a couples or besties getaway for two. The hosts describe the venue as “a magical space with six skylights with views of stars and whimsical oaks.”

3. Atlanta Alpaca Treehouse in the Bamboo Forest (Atlanta)

The Alpaca Treehouse getaway near Flat Shoals Road in East Atlanta is ideal for four guests and has two beds, plus one full bath, a half bath, and oh — did we mention the on-site llamas and alpacas?

4. Carriage House - Cabin Apartment (Savannah)

Escape to this Savannah cabin loft just blocks from the popular Forsyth Park for a relaxing weekend for two. If this one is booked, there’s another that comes with a pair of beach cruiser bikes.

5. Mountain Cabin On Cooper Creek (Suches)

Head to Cooper Creek in Suches, about 20 miles from Blue Ridge, for a magical nature getaway among the waterfalls, rivers and mountains. The home features a king bed, queen bed, double bed, two bathrooms and is perfect for six guests.

6. Big Canoe Tiny House meets Sexy Elegant Getaway (Big Canoe)

This North Georgia rental is tiny house luxury, complete with a kitchenette, wood burning fireplace and killer views of the lake and Big Canoe right from the deck. The home is ideal for two and even better for hiking enthusiasts as there are plenty of hikes nearby.

7. Diamond Oaks Treehouse Parlor Room (Savannah)

In addition to the Skylight Suite (No. 2 on this list), Diamond Oaks in Savannah offers two guests the chance to stay in its Parlor Room. Although Skylight Suite guests have priority to the treehouse and Parlor Room guests may need to check with them before heading up, reviewers said it was never an issue and that the stay was as charming and pleasant as described.

8. 1BD Intown Apt. Great Location (Atlanta)

Grab your two buddies and head to this one bed, one bath in Grant Park. According to the reviews, the property hosts really serve up a luxury experience: Keurig, complimentary snacks and drinks and lavish Turkish towels from the hosts’ home country.

