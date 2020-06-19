5 romantic overnight getaways near Atlanta

Explore 9 Georgia swimming holes that have just as much splash as the pool

Chateau Elan Winery and Resort. (Braselton) The essence of the French countryside awaits you among North Georgia’s foothills. Tour the winery, focusing on wine pairings with Georgia’s local food artisans, or make your own wine label for some vino to go. Relax in a room at the Inn, or consider the ultimate in romance, the Spa Suite, with lavish soaker tubs or waterfall showers. Couple’s spa services include champagne, chocolate-dipped strawberries and a well-deserved break from reality.

Lake Rabun Hotel. (Lakemont) If fresh mountain air speaks to you, then historic Lake Rabun Hotel is calling. It sits in a small arts village, with rustic charm and deep south draw. Romance packages include dining at the award-winning restaurant, which boasts organic farm-to-table cuisine, touched with cultural flare that ranges from France to the Middle East. Surprise your loved one during a stay with touches such as seasonal flowers, chocolate-dipped strawberries or a wine, fruit and cheese plate. Couples massages are available but the real treat in this mountain-escape is the outdoor adventures. Choose from whitewater rafting, zip-lining, horseback riding or fly fishing.

The Lodge and Spa at Callaway. (Pine Mountain) Tucked within the 6,000 acres of the world-renowned Callaway Gardens, this resort begs you to relax and unwind. Spacious rooms include soaking tubs and private, fully furnished balconies. Enjoy oysters, prime rib and more at the fireside lounge or in the privacy of your room. Spend time together with a couples massage or explore the grounds of Callaway. Rent bikes, enjoy a romantic picnic packed by the Lodge or explore the waterfall and butterfly center.