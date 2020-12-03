The best winter travel destination in Georgia

That’s because now through Jan. 18, the small northern Georgia city is transformed into a holiday spectacle with Dahlonega’s Old Fashioned Christmas. Described as “a magical time of year in Dahlonega and throughout Lumpkin county,” visitors can enjoy a variety of events this season, including carriage rides, Christmas lights and a visit with Santa Claus.

“Enjoy the quaint local antique shops and cafes before getting warm by the fire in your nearby cabin in the woods,” TravelPulse wrote.

Events traditionally include the ceremonial lighting of the Christmas tree and a Christmas parade. However, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the lighting ceremony will not take place this year. But visitors don’t have to worry about missing out on the twinkling display. Christmas music will play throughout the day and the lights will be on daily through January 10th.

Meanwhile, the Christmas parade will go on through the streets of Dahlonega’s Historic District on Dec. 12 rain or shine. Those watching are asked to practice social distancing.