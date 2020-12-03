The best winter travel destination in Georgia

Summer may get a lot of attention when it comes to traveling, but you can still enjoy a getaway in the wintertime.
U.S. and international travel news website TravelPulse rounded up a list of the best winter travel destinations across the country.
“Despite what you may think, you don’t have to live in a state blessed with snow-capped mountain ranges or lakes that turn to ice to get in on the fun,” the website said. “The following 50 places all offer a taste of the season or have a roster of special things going on during winter.”
Among the destinations are the frosted waterfalls of Fort Payne in Alabama and Oregon’s Crater Lake. In Georgia, however, the best place to enjoy the chilly season is more than 65 miles north of the state capital.
According to TravelPulse, Dahlonega is “(o)ne of the most sensational small towns in the Southeast” that remains “merry and bright through the dark nights of winter.”
That’s because now through Jan. 18, the small northern Georgia city is transformed into a holiday spectacle with Dahlonega’s Old Fashioned Christmas. Described as “a magical time of year in Dahlonega and throughout Lumpkin county,” visitors can enjoy a variety of events this season, including carriage rides, Christmas lights and a visit with Santa Claus.
“Enjoy the quaint local antique shops and cafes before getting warm by the fire in your nearby cabin in the woods,” TravelPulse wrote.
Events traditionally include the ceremonial lighting of the Christmas tree and a Christmas parade. However, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the lighting ceremony will not take place this year. But visitors don’t have to worry about missing out on the twinkling display. Christmas music will play throughout the day and the lights will be on daily through January 10th.
Meanwhile, the Christmas parade will go on through the streets of Dahlonega’s Historic District on Dec. 12 rain or shine. Those watching are asked to practice social distancing.