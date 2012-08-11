Sports fans, rain could make for crazy rush hour

If you can leave work now, maybe you should.
If you're stuck at work, you don't even want to hear about those spending the afternoon at Turner Field eating hot dogs and watching the Braves play.
But the baseball game will be over just as rush hour begins, and those fans will be heading home.
And there's more. The Atlanta Falcons are playing an exhibition game at the Georgia Dome at 8 p.m., and many fans will head into town early for prime tailgating spots.
It's also the day Georgia Tech freshman are moving into their new dorm rooms.
Oh, and there's a good chance of rain this afternoon that could bring gusty winds and heavy lightning, according to the Channel 2 Action News weather team.
There is a 60 percent chance of rain Thursday afternoon following by a 50 percent chance on Friday, Meteorologist Karen Minton said. That rain is much needed in what is shaping up to be a very dry month.
Add it all together, and it could make for a nightmare evening commute on Atlanta roads and interstates. Take your time and be careful.
