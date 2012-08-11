Sports fans, rain could make for crazy rush hour

Oh, and there's a good chance of rain this afternoon that could bring gusty winds and heavy lightning, according to the Channel 2 Action News weather team.

There is a 60 percent chance of rain Thursday afternoon following by a 50 percent chance on Friday, Meteorologist Karen Minton said. That rain is much needed in what is shaping up to be a very dry month.

Add it all together, and it could make for a nightmare evening commute on Atlanta roads and interstates. Take your time and be careful.

And return to ajc.com when you make it home.