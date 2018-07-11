One of Atlanta’s ‘most wanted’ men arrested in July 4th traffic stop

A man who was recently on the Atlanta Police Department’s “most wanted” list due to an aggravated assault charge was arrested on July 4.
A Georgia State Patrol officer in northwest Atlanta received a license plate hit on a pickup truck, an incident report says. A traffic stop was conducted and Simon Mayo, who had an active warrant, was inside.
The 49-year-old suspect was taken to Fulton County Jail without incident, the report says.
The warrant regarded a May 16 incident in which Mayo allegedly assaulted a man. The victim — an acquaintance — sustained a 3-centimeter-wide stab wound to the left side of his chest, a previous report said.
