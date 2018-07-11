Hamburger icon
One of Atlanta’s ‘most wanted’ men arrested in July 4th traffic stop

Simon Mayo’s booking photo from July 4, 2018.

Simon Mayo’s booking photo from July 4, 2018.

Local
By Becca J G Godwin
July 11, 2018

A man who was recently on the Atlanta Police Department’s “most wanted” list due to an aggravated assault charge was arrested on July 4.

A Georgia State Patrol officer in northwest Atlanta received a license plate hit on a pickup truck, an incident report says. A traffic stop was conducted and Simon Mayo, who had an active warrant, was inside.

The 49-year-old suspect was taken to Fulton County Jail without incident, the report says.

The warrant regarded a May 16 incident in which Mayo allegedly assaulted a man. The victim — an acquaintance — sustained a 3-centimeter-wide stab wound to the left side of his chest, a previous report said.

About the Author

