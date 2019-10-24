North Fulton Charities names new executive director

North Fulton Community Charities has looked to within for its new chief: Holly M. York will succeed longtime Executive Director Barbara Duffy as only the second person to hold that post since the organization’s founding in 1983.
“We are all excited to offer Holly this position and look forward the next chapter of North Fulton Community Charities,” said Mary Good, president of the NFCC Board of Directors.
York has been with the Roswell-based charity since July, 2018, and currently is its director of development, overseeing marketing and fund-raising, cultivating partnerships in the community, and working with the board and management team on strategic planning, according to an NFCC announcement.
Previously, York was director of development for the Drake House, a Roswell nonprofit serving homeless mothers and children. She has been with organizations serving North Fulton for the last 20 years. York begins her new position on Dec. 1 and will work with Duffy until her predecessor’s retirement at year’s end.
Information: https://nfcchelp.org/