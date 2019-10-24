North Fulton Charities names new executive director

“We are all excited to offer Holly this position and look forward the next chapter of North Fulton Community Charities,” said Mary Good, president of the NFCC Board of Directors.

York has been with the Roswell-based charity since July, 2018, and currently is its director of development, overseeing marketing and fund-raising, cultivating partnerships in the community, and working with the board and management team on strategic planning, according to an NFCC announcement.