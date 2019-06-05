N. Fulton Charities exec announces retirement

Duffy has worked with NFCC since its formation in 1983 and has been its executive director since 1990, according an announcement by the nonprofit. She started as a volunteer, and said her first office “was no bigger than a closet, and we did everything from food to assistance in that one little room.”

NFCC purchased its current, 20,000-square-foot building on Elkins Road, Roswell, in 2005. It bought a second building on Elkins in 2017 and will move client services, education, development and administrative offices there, leaving the thrift shop and food pantry space to expand in the first building.