How the 2018 AJC Peachtree Road Race went from start to finish

Clean-up efforts are underway following the 49th running of the AJC Peachtree Road Race.

11:20 update:

And that’s it! The 60,000th person has crossed the finish line at the 49th AJC Peachtree Road Race, according to a tweet from AJC reporter Zachary Hansen.

And the final racer has crossed the finish line! The 2018 #AJCPRR is complete — Zachary Hansen (@zach_ehansen) July 4, 2018

11:05 update:

Steady trickle of racers continue to cross the finish line. Almost there, y’all! #AJCPRR pic.twitter.com/85kU8zk97i — Zachary Hansen (@zach_ehansen) July 4, 2018

10:48 update:

Give the Braves marketing folks a paper cup of water (or something stronger) because they smartly set up an All-Star voting booth. As reported by AJC reporter Gabriel Burns, the campaign to get their players into the All-Star game ends Thursday.

Surely they have the vote of Bryan Fieldman (left) and Mike Walling, who stopped to hug Braves mascot Blooper after finishing the race.

Bryan Fieldman (left) and Mike Walling stop to hug Braves mascot Blooper after finishing the AJC Peachtree Road Race on Wednesday, July 4, 2018, in Atlanta.

10:40 update:

The results are in for the wheelchair division and can be found here. Daniel Romanchuk of Urbana, Illinois, won the men's race with a time of 18:39:42.

Susannah Scaroni was the winning woman with a time of 22:49:05. Scaron is a two-time Paralympian and recently took the top spot in the NYRR New York Mini 10K, reports AJC reporter Gabriel Burns.

Susannah Scaroni wins the women's wheelchair race during the AJC Peachtree Road Race on Wednesday, July 4, 2018, in Atlanta.

10:38 update:

Michael Martinez, an Austell resident, has been unveiled as the winner of this year's AJC Peachtree Road Race T-shirt design contest.

10:32 update:

Here’s to hoping it’ll arrive on time.

10:29 update:

Heroes walk among us, y’all.

A man and his French bulldog just rode by on a hoverboard #AJCPeachtreeRoadRace #AJCPRR pic.twitter.com/3Tagnmx9IV — Amanda Coyne (@AmandaCCoyne) July 4, 2018

10:27 update:

Remember those firefighters running the race in full gear? They were doing so to promote fitness. Read about them here.

Participating firefighters take a photo after finishing the AJC Peachtree Road Race

10:20 update:

Not everyone had a perfect day. Paramedics assist a runner who fell near Juniper and 10th streets during the race. The photo was taken by AJC photographer Alyssa Pointer.

A runner is checked by Grady hospital EMS during the 49th running of the AJC Peachtree road race near Piedmont Park, Wednesday, July 4, 2018.

If it makes you feel better, Alyssa Pointer also took a photo of six-year-old Jack Mearman encouraging runners as they zip by.

Six-year-old Jack Mearman encourages runners during the 49th running of the AJC Peachtree road race near Piedmont Park, Wednesday, July 4, 2018.

10:15 update:

Do you think you’re a multi-tasker? Try these guys juggling as they run the race captured by AJC photographer Alyssa Pointer.

A group of juggling men participate during the 49th running of the AJC Peachtree Road Race near Piedmont Park, Wednesday, July 4, 2018.

10:06 update:

Here’s a look from AJC photographer Curtis Compton at folks cheering on Atlanta Mayor Keisha Bottoms as she finishes the race. The 47-year-old mayor finished with a time of 1:15:58.

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms is cheered as she finishes the AJC Peachtree Road Race on Wednesday, July 4, 2018, in Atlanta.

10:02 update:

Atlanta rapper Jeezy must have felt inspiration when he woke up this morning and said "let's get it" before being a go getta (these are all Jeezy puns required by law to include in this update). He ran the race in 1:02:14.

He registered under his rap name and ran to raise a $1 million for his charity. You can read more about him here.

9:54 update:

Jay Holder, spokesman for the Atlanta Track Club, said that the race will not be delayed due to the red alert. In the organization’s tweet declaring the red alert, there was a mention of “event delayed.”

He explained that the red alert is “simply a word of caution.”

9:38 update:

Atlanta fire spokesman Sgt. Cortez Stafford said a few people have been treated for heat exhaustion and knee problems, but he said there have been no widespread medical issues.

One person was taken to a hospital because they stepped on a nail at the starting line, he said.

As for the red alert, he said he doesn’t know of any official stopping the race. He said that alert is to let people know it has warmed up and they need to be hydrating more.

The race's start time was moved up 30 minutes this year as an attempt to avoid heat.

9:29 update:

Rising temperatures have caused a red alert to be issued for the AJC Peachtree Road Race, according to a tweet from the Atlanta Track Club. The tweet says “event delayed” but provides no details. The AJC is working to find out those details.

The club's website defines the red alert as "dangerous conditions" and possible delays or stopping the race.

Event Update: Due to rising temperature we have yodated the alert level to red. Please use caution along the course and remain hydrated. pic.twitter.com/46sm2RDrV4 — Atlanta Track Club (@ATLtrackclub) July 4, 2018

8:51 update:

Many are staying hydrated throughout the steamy morning. Some are doing so with beer.

In this photo taken by AJC reporter Ken Sugiura, a runner catches a beer from some onlookers.

Southern hospitality is aplenty at the 2018 AJC Peachtree Road Race as onlookers toss a runner a beer.

And AJC reporter Fleming Smith snapped this shot of spectators handing out dozens of beers to runners. “If you ain’t drinking, you ain’t trying,” one of the men explains.

Spectators hand out dozens of beers to AJC Peachtree Road Race runners. "If you ain't drinking, you ain't trying," one of the men explains.

8:46 update:

Here’s a look at Atlanta Mayor Keisha Bottoms talking after the race. The 47-year-old mayor finished with a time of 1:15:58.

8:42 update:

The last wave of runners have hit the pavement.

8:41 update:

Some were worried about the heat causing issues during the race, which is why the start time was moved up 30 minutes this year. AJC reporter Amanda C. Coyne reports taht many people are walking at the peak of Cardiac Hill. Luckily, it is still in the shade. There have been no obvious medical emergencies there.

8:31 update:

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Bottoms, age 47, finished with a time of 1:15:58. She began the race at 7:03:03 a.m., according to the AJC Peachtree Road Race results page. Her pace was 12:14 per mile.

“What makes the Peachtree special — it’s Atlanta ... nothing says Atlanta more,” the mayor said at a news conference after the race.

8:30 update:

Shout out to the person in the full Abraham Lincoln costume.

~Honestly~ I don’t know how this guy is running in a full Abe Lincoln costume #AJCPeachtreeRoadRace #AJCPRR pic.twitter.com/slrxRJvAmG — Amanda Coyne (@AmandaCCoyne) July 4, 2018

Lots of American flags made it to the finish #AJCPRR pic.twitter.com/aiBFVLalXe — Zachary Hansen (@zach_ehansen) July 4, 2018

8:27 update:

You think you’re sweating today?

Five firefighters — from Atlanta, Dalton, Fairfield and Hall County — are running the race in full gear #AJCPRR pic.twitter.com/MT7P4toaVv — Amanda Coyne (@AmandaCCoyne) July 4, 2018

8:22 update:

Here are some photos from the start of the non-elite runners taken by AJC photographer Bob Andres.

These are photos from the start of the non-elite division of the 2018 Peachtree Road Race.

These are photos from the start of the non-elite division of the 2018 Peachtree Road Race.

These are photos from the start of the non-elite division of the 2018 Peachtree Road Race.

We’re at the point on Cardiac Hill at which cups are crunching underfoot as runners pass #AJCPRR pic.twitter.com/gAESnczXyc — Amanda Coyne (@AmandaCCoyne) July 4, 2018

Posted up at the finish line as hundreds catch their breath and celebrate completing the race #AJCPRR pic.twitter.com/X0trqP7sPu — Zachary Hansen (@zach_ehansen) July 4, 2018

A few Uncle Sams doing their patriotic duty pic.twitter.com/m6rk5bGHVt — Amanda Coyne (@AmandaCCoyne) July 4, 2018

7:58 update:

This is a photo from AJC photographer Hyosub Shin earlier of wheelchair racers at Cardiac Hill.

A wheelchair racer pushes through Cardiac Hill during the 2018 AJC Peachtree Road Race.

7:49 update:

And here they are together, again from AJC’s Curtis Compton.

July 4, 2018 Atlanta: Bernard Kip Lagat and Stephane Bruce win the AJC Peachtree Road Race on Wednesday, July 4, 2018, in Atlanta.

7:45 update:

Here’s a photo from AJC photographer Curtis Compton of Lagat winning among the elite division.

July 4, 2018 Atlanta: Bernard Kip Lagat wins the AJC Peachtree Road Race on Wednesday, July 4, 2018, in Atlanta.

7:43 update:

Here’s a photo from AJC photographer Curtis Compton of Bruce winning among the elite division.

Stephanie Bruce wins the AJC Peachtree Road Race on Wednesday, July 4, 2018, in Atlanta.

7:36 update:

Bernard Lagat must have a fast printing press or something.

Bernard Lagat, 43 of Tuscon, Arizona, finished first among the elite men with a time of 28:45.

7:35 update:

Bernard Lagat, age 43, finished first for the elite men with a time of 28:35. Lagat is also from Arizona. In second was Haron Lagat, age 16, with a time of 28:48. Tyler Pennel came in 28:49.

Stephanie Bruce, age 34, and Aliphine Tuliamuk, 29, keep pace near the 5.86 mile marker. Bruce came in first among the elite womens division. Tuliamuk came in second.

7:30 update:

The top three winners of the elite womens race were from Flagstaff. Stephanie Bruce, age 34, finished first for the elite women in 32:21. Second was Aliphine Tuliamuk, 29, with 32:29 and third was Sara Hall, 35, with a time of 32:41.

Bruce’s pre-race tweet:

I already knew running was cool, but now @Jeezy is racing @ajcprr in his first 10k so hopefully everyone else will see how cool running is. Also don’t mess with his bodyguard👀 pic.twitter.com/OJLFIQHVZd — Stephanie Bruce (@Steph_Rothstein) July 3, 2018

7:23 update:

Former Atlanta resident Travis Elrod, who now lives in Tampa, said he appreciated the earlier start of the race, though he said it made it even harder to get up.

“It’s a fun race, said Elrod, a veteran runner who has run the AJC Peachtree Road Race at least 13 times. “It’s one of my favorites.”

His best time has been about 42:15, though he doesn’t expect to do that well today.

Former Atlanta resident Travis Elrod, who now lives in Tampa, said he appreciated the earlier start of the race, though he said it made it even harder to get up.

Original:

And for the 49th year, they're off! The main AJC Peachtree Road Race has begun. (Check here throughout the day for the latest information and photos.)

Elite woman hit the pavement at 6:50 a.m. The elite men and those who are seeded went at 7 a.m. Those doing the race in wheelchairs began at 6:27 a.m.

But runners wall isn't all they have worry about. Temperatures probably won't go below 80 degrees while folks are racing, according to Channel 2 Action News.

“Just before the start of the race a couple of showers will be around,” said meteorologist Brian Monahan. “I can’t rule out a isolated shower for the Peachtree ... but overall that rain chance is pretty low. As we head through your July 4 afternoon, some isolated showers and storms developing.”

The last start time is 8:40 a.m.

A man runs with an American flag as he makes his way down Peachtree Street during the 48th AJC Peachtree Road Race.

If you like seeing other people sweat more than you, here's how to watch the race.

Of the 150 who started the race on Independence Day 1970, 110 runners finished the 6.2-mile trek while hugging the curb.

Just ask 87-year-old Bill Thorn, who was there and hasn't missed one since. He will be among the 60,000 people trotting down one of Atlanta's most famous arteries flanked by onlookers today.

Here's some of our coverage to help you today:

• Does time really matter when running the AJC Peachtree Road Race?

• Where to eat and drink during the 2018 AJC Peachtree Road Race

• Lamar Perlis, 93, is back to reclaim his AJC Peachtree Road Race title

• Defending women's winner of AJC Peachtree Road Race returns with inspiring story

Here’s a map of the course: