What time does the AJC Peachtree Road Race start?

Runners and walkers will have to rise and shine even earlier for this the AJC Peachtree Road Race.

The Atlanta Track Club announced last year that the 10k, which is in its 50th year, will start 30 minutes earlier on July 4 to ensure the safety of all of the potential 60,000 participants.

“We realize the July weather isn't getting any cooler in Atlanta,” read an update in ATC’s Peach Bytes newsletter. “To create an even safer experience for all participants, this year's AJC Peachtree Road Race will begin thirty minutes earlier than it has in recent years.”

The elite women’s race will begin earlier, too, at 6:50 a.m., and Wave A will begin at 7 a.m., according to the newsletter. The subsequent waves will commence every five minute.

Though the time is changing, many elements will remain the same for the world’s largest 10k. Held at Piedmont Park, participants will make their way from Lenox Mall down Peachtree Street and onto 10th Street, finishing at the gates of the park.

In-training for the race takes place between April and June.

“We look forward to welcoming you across the finish line and motivating and inspiring you to continue your running and walking journey,” Rich Kenah, Atlanta Track Club’s executive director, said in a news release.

For more details regarding the 2019 AJC Peachtree Road Race including start wave placement details and specifics on the Peachtree Health & Fitness Expo, held July 2 and 3, visit peachtreeroadrace.org.

FOR RUNNERS

FOR SPECTATORS

