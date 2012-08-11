Jam-packed weekend could lead to jam-packed roads

As calendars go, they don’t get much more jam-packed than this weekend’s.
From a big rock concert at Piedmont Park to college football to airshows, motorists trying to navigate around metro Atlanta roads should plan extra time, and that doesn’t even take into account several ongoing construction projects.
At least the weather will be nice.
Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Karen Minton says there will be “plenty of sunshine” throughout the weekend, with afternoon highs in the mid- to upper 70s and overnight lows mostly in the mid-40s.
The big weekend of events kicks off Friday night at Piedmont Park, where the Eagles will be performing at 8 p.m. On Sunday afternoon, Piedmont Park will be the starting and finishing points for the 20th annual AIDS Walk Atlanta.
On Saturday and Sunday, heavy traffic is expected in Marietta as the Wings Over Atlanta airshow takes to the skies above Dobbins Air Reserve Base.
Other Saturday events include football games at Georgia Tech (3:30 p.m. kickoff), the University of Georgia (12:21 p.m.) and at the Georgia Dome, where Georgia State University plays at 1 p.m.
Adjacent to the Dome, Philips Arena plays host this weekend to Disney on Ice, with multiple performances throughout the weekend.
In DeKalb County, Stone Mountain Park will be the site of the 38th Highland Games and Scottish Festival on Saturday and Sunday.
The state Department of Transportation will not be doing any lane repaving on I-20 in DeKalb County this weekend, but a few other projects could cause delays.
In Midtown, the ramp from I-85 to 17th, 14th and 10th streets will be blocked from 7 a.m. Sunday through 5 a.m. Monday. Doug Turnbull in the WSB Radio Traffic Center suggests that motorists trying to get into Midtown take the Downtown Connector southbound to North Avenue, then follow the detour signs to 17th, 14th and 10th streets.
In Cobb County, the DOT will be closing two northbound lanes of I-75 between Barrett Parkway and Chastain Road and the northbound exit ramp to Chastain Road from 10 p.m. Friday through 7 a.m. Saturday. Two southbound lanes along with the entrance ramp from Chastain Road to I-75 will be closed from 10 p.m. Saturday until 9 a.m. Sunday.
The DOT will be blocking two southbound lanes of I-85 between Flat Shoals and Jonesboro roads in south Fulton County from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday to make pavement repairs.
In Douglas County, bridge joint replacement will shut down the two right lanes of I-20 eastbound west of Ga. 6 from 9 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Monday.
