Jam-packed weekend could lead to jam-packed roads

On Saturday and Sunday, heavy traffic is expected in Marietta as the Wings Over Atlanta airshow takes to the skies above Dobbins Air Reserve Base.

Other Saturday events include football games at Georgia Tech (3:30 p.m. kickoff), the University of Georgia (12:21 p.m.) and at the Georgia Dome, where Georgia State University plays at 1 p.m.

Adjacent to the Dome, Philips Arena plays host this weekend to Disney on Ice, with multiple performances throughout the weekend.

In DeKalb County, Stone Mountain Park will be the site of the 38th Highland Games and Scottish Festival on Saturday and Sunday.

The state Department of Transportation will not be doing any lane repaving on I-20 in DeKalb County this weekend, but a few other projects could cause delays.

In Midtown, the ramp from I-85 to 17th, 14th and 10th streets will be blocked from 7 a.m. Sunday through 5 a.m. Monday. Doug Turnbull in the WSB Radio Traffic Center suggests that motorists trying to get into Midtown take the Downtown Connector southbound to North Avenue, then follow the detour signs to 17th, 14th and 10th streets.

In Cobb County, the DOT will be closing two northbound lanes of I-75 between Barrett Parkway and Chastain Road and the northbound exit ramp to Chastain Road from 10 p.m. Friday through 7 a.m. Saturday. Two southbound lanes along with the entrance ramp from Chastain Road to I-75 will be closed from 10 p.m. Saturday until 9 a.m. Sunday.

The DOT will be blocking two southbound lanes of I-85 between Flat Shoals and Jonesboro roads in south Fulton County from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday to make pavement repairs.

In Douglas County, bridge joint replacement will shut down the two right lanes of I-20 eastbound west of Ga. 6 from 9 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Monday.