5 things to know about Georgia’s new fireworks law

4. Those wishing to light up their own fireworks will pay an extra 5 percent at the register, in addition to regular state and local sales taxes.

5. Firework enthusiasts are not allowed to light within 100 yards of a nuclear power plant or gasoline station and are liable for any damage they cause. Authorities recommend leaving the fireworks to professionals who are accustomed to potential hazards.

» Click here to read more about new laws that take effect July 1, 2015

Update: In 2016, the Georgia legislature added a new law that would restrict when and where fireworks could be used.

It carves out exceptions to allow the use of fireworks until 1 a.m. on New Year’s and midnight on Fourth of July. The measure, House Bill 727, also bans people from igniting fireworks on roads and highways and within 100 yards of a hospital, nursing home and prisons. It took effect immediately.

» Read more: Boom! Georgia enacts new limits on fireworks

In November 2016, Gov. Nathan Deal issued an executive order banning the use of fireworks in much of the state due to the ongoing drought. The ban was lifted in late December.

It carves out exceptions to allow the use of fireworks until 1 a.m. on New Year’s and midnight on Fourth of July. The measure, House Bill 727, also bans people from igniting fireworks on roads and highways and within 100 yards of a hospital, nursing home and prisons. It took effect immediately.