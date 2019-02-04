‘Breakdown’ S06, Ep. 0: Preview ‘A Jury of His Peers’

Two young men, one 24 and one 22, were shot to death near midnight on April 24, 2016, in the parking lot of a northwest Atlanta Burger King.
Reggie Coicou died where he sat in the passenger seat of a Pontiac. Quincy Wytche, known to his friends as “Fat,” collapsed just few steps from the same vehicle and died on his way to the hospital.
AJC Editor-in-Chief Kevin Riley got inside this case in a way that few journalists ever do. Riley and longtime “Breakdown” host Bill Rankin relate the story of the horrific double-murder and its aftermath.
