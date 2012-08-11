Big week for Georgia sports fans

From golf with extra intrigue, to the start of baseball season, to pro basketball and hockey teams playing a total of seven times as they jockey for playoff slots, the next seven days are a dream week for Georgia sports fans. And if that’s not enough, throw in the men’s and women’s NCAA basketball championship games, Georgia and Georgia State’s spring football games and a key week of Tech spring practice.
The top story of the busy week is Tiger Woods' return to competition in golf's biggest event, the Masters in Augusta. The Braves also open a season full of potential and featuring a homegrown talent, Jason Heyward of McDonough, making his major league debut as the starting right fielder.
The Thrashers are still fighting for a playoff spot, but running out of time with only three games left in the regular season, all over the next six days. The Hawks have secured a playoff spot, but can improve their position with four games over the next six days.
Tech, Georgia State and Georgia are practicing in football too, with Georgia's spring game set for Saturday in Athens. The Bulldogs are looking for a new starting QB and the G-Day scrimmage could be critical for each of the three candidates. Georgia State has kicked off its football program and the Panthers will hold a scrimmage at the Georgia Dome Saturday.
Even the national events have local connections. The men's NCAA basketball final is Monday night and pits underdog Butler against powerhouse Duke. Butler has a player from Georgia, senior forward Avery Jukes, who played at South Gwinnett High School. The NCAA women's final is Tuesday night and former Collins Hill star Maya Moore leads Connecticut against Stanford.
So schedule your work breaks, family time, and yard work carefully. Here's a daily breakdown that will help. Enjoy the next seven days because tax day arrives four days after it all ends, on April 15.
Monday, April 5
2 p.m. - Tiger Woods press conference from the Masters.
4:10 p.m. - Braves season opener: Atlanta hosts the Cubs at Turner Field.
9:21 p.m. - NCAA basketball tournament final: Tiny Butler faces powerhouse Duke.
Tuesday, April 6
8 a.m. - Gates open at the Masters. Day includes practice round, and announcement of pairings. Get all the day’s news here.
7 p.m. - The Thrashers host the Devils.
7 p.m. - Hawks at Charlotte.
8:30 p.m. - NCAA women’s final, Connecticut vs. Stanford.
The Braves are off.
Wednesday, April 7
2 p.m. - Masters par 3. Get all the day’s news here.
7:10 p.m. - Braves host Cubs.
7:30 p.m. - Hawks at Pistons.
Thursday, April 8
8 a.m. - Gates open at the Masters for first round of play. Find updates and all the day’s news here.
7:10 p.m. - Braves host Cubs.
Friday, April 9
8 a.m. - Gates open at the Masters for second round of play. Find updates and the day’s news here.
4:35 p.m. - Braves are out west, playing the Giants in San Francisco.
7 p.m - The Thrashers play at the Capitals in the next-to-last game of the regular season.
7:30 p.m. - Hawks host Raptors.
Saturday, April 10
8 a.m. - Gates open at the Masters for third round of play. Find updates and the day’s news here.
1 p.m. - Georgia State football scrimmage at the Georgia Dome. Here is the Panthers’ official site.
2 p.m. - Georgia plays its spring football game in Athens. Tim Tucker will blog about it here and the AJC’s photo staff will be on hand as well.
7 p.m. - The Thrashers host the Penguins in the regular-season finale.
7 p.m. - Hawks at Washington. Atlanta has two games left after this (April 12 and April 14).
10:05 p.m. - The Braves play the Giants in a late one.
Sunday, April 11
8 a.m. - Gates open at the Masters for final round of play. Find updates and all the day’s news here.
4:05 p.m. - The Braves play the Giants.
