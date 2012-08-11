Big week for Georgia sports fans

So schedule your work breaks, family time, and yard work carefully. Here's a daily breakdown that will help. Enjoy the next seven days because tax day arrives four days after it all ends, on April 15.

Monday, April 5

2 p.m. - Tiger Woods press conference from the Masters.

4:10 p.m. - Braves season opener: Atlanta hosts the Cubs at Turner Field. Follow along with the AJC’s gametracker here and discuss it all with David O’Brien here.

9:21 p.m. - NCAA basketball tournament final: Tiny Butler faces powerhouse Duke. Here’s a gametracker you can use to follow along.

Tuesday, April 6

8 a.m. - Gates open at the Masters. Day includes practice round, and announcement of pairings. Get all the day’s news here.

7 p.m. - The Thrashers host the Devils. Follow the game here.

7 p.m. - Hawks at Charlotte. Follow the game here and discuss it with the AJC’s Michael Cunningham.

8:30 p.m. - NCAA women’s final, Connecticut vs. Stanford.

The Braves are off.

Wednesday, April 7

2 p.m. - Masters par 3. Get all the day’s news here.

7:10 p.m. - Braves host Cubs. Follow along with the AJC’s gametracker here and discuss it with David O’Brien here.

7:30 p.m. - Hawks at Pistons. Follow the game here and discuss it with the AJC’s Michael Cunningham.

Thursday, April 8

8 a.m. - Gates open at the Masters for first round of play. Find updates and all the day’s news here.

7:10 p.m. - Braves host Cubs. Follow along with the AJC’s gametracker here and discuss it with David O’Brien here.

Friday, April 9

8 a.m. - Gates open at the Masters for second round of play. Find updates and the day’s news here.

4:35 p.m. - Braves are out west, playing the Giants in San Francisco. Follow along with the AJC’s gametracker here and discuss it all with David O’Brien here.

7 p.m - The Thrashers play at the Capitals in the next-to-last game of the regular season. Follow the game here.

7:30 p.m. - Hawks host Raptors. Follow the game here and discuss it with the AJC’s Michael Cunningham.

Saturday, April 10

8 a.m. - Gates open at the Masters for third round of play. Find updates and the day’s news here.

1 p.m. - Georgia State football scrimmage at the Georgia Dome. Here is the Panthers’ official site.

2 p.m. - Georgia plays its spring football game in Athens. Tim Tucker will blog about it here and the AJC’s photo staff will be on hand as well.

7 p.m. - The Thrashers host the Penguins in the regular-season finale. Follow the game here.

7 p.m. - Hawks at Washington. Follow the game here and discuss it with Michael Cunningham. Atlanta has two games left after this (April 12 and April 14).

10:05 p.m. - The Braves play the Giants in a late one. Follow along with the AJC’s gametracker here and discuss it with David O’Brien here.

Sunday, April 11

8 a.m. - Gates open at the Masters for final round of play. Find updates and all the day’s news here.

4:05 p.m. - The Braves play the Giants. Follow along with the AJC’s gametracker here and discuss it with David O’Brien here.