Atlanta police: Man boosted Boost Mobile phone in gas station robbery

Officers received a “pick pocket” call around 3:30 a.m. on June 24. They met with a victim, who said the incident happened 30 minutes prior at a Circle K gas station on Donnelly Avenue in southwest Atlanta.

The victim had withdrawn cash from the ATM at the station and then went to a pump to get gas, an incident report said. A man known as BG, who supposedly hangs out at the gas station and other spots in the area, put his arm around the victim’s neck and “told him to give him the money.”