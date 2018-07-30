Hamburger icon
Atlanta police: Man boosted Boost Mobile phone in gas station robbery

Brandon Griggs was recently added to the Atlanta Police Department’s “Most Wanted” list. APD “utilized various sources in order to obtain the most current and accurate photo of the individuals” on the list.

By Becca J G Godwin
July 30, 2018

A man was recently added to the Atlanta Police Department’s “most wanted” list with the charge of robbery.

Officers received a “pick pocket” call around 3:30 a.m. on June 24. They met with a victim, who said the incident happened 30 minutes prior at a Circle K gas station on Donnelly Avenue in southwest Atlanta.

The victim had withdrawn cash from the ATM at the station and then went to a pump to get gas, an incident report said. A man known as BG, who supposedly hangs out at the gas station and other spots in the area, put his arm around the victim’s neck and “told him to give him the money.”

The victim told police he was stronger than BG and was able to push him off of his neck. At that point, BG allegedly stuck his hand in the victim’s pocket and took his Boost Mobile cellphone.

Police determined BG to be 36-year-old Brandon Griggs.

Anyone with information on the case may call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477. All callers can remain anonymous and are eligible for a cash reward up to $2,000 if their tip leads to an arrest and indictment.

Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta is a community-based nonprofit aiming to fight crime. Anyone with information about a crime can pass it to police through Crime Stoppers. It partners with law enforcement, the media and community groups. Call 404-577-TIPS (8477), text CRIMES or go online at crimestoppersatlanta.org. If your tip helps solve a case, it could mean up to $2,000 in reward money.

