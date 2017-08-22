Andrea Sneiderman is free from parole

Once implicated in her husband’s death outside a Dunwoody day care, Andrea Sneiderman has completed her sentence on lesser charges in the case.
Sneiderman was convicted of false statements, perjury and hindering the apprehension of a killer after her boss gunned down Rusty Sneiderman in 2010. The boss, former GE Energy executive Hemy Neuman, was convicted of murder last year in a retrial.
Sneiderman, who was allegedly Neuman’s mistress, was released from her five-year prison and parole term on Monday, according to the state Board of Pardons and Paroles.
She had been on parole since June 16, 2014.
Her release is the latest development in a case that drew national attention in the dragging prosecutions of Neuman and Sneiderman.
After Neuman’s conviction last year, Sneiderman released a statement praising the verdict which sent "this cold-blooded killer" to prison "where he belongs."
