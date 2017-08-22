X

Andrea Sneiderman is free from parole

Andrea Sneiderman was convicted of false statements, perjury and hindering the apprehension of a killer. Her boss, Hemy Neuman, gunned down her husband Rusty Sneiderman in 2010. Neuman was allegedly having an affair with Andrea Sneiderman. Andrea has been on parole since 2014. As of August 21, 2017, she was released from her five-year prison and parole term.

By Joshua Sharpe, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Once implicated in her husband’s death outside a Dunwoody day care, Andrea Sneiderman has completed her sentence on lesser charges in the case.

Sneiderman was convicted of false statements, perjury and hindering the apprehension of a killer after her boss gunned down Rusty Sneiderman in 2010. The boss, former GE Energy executive Hemy Neuman, was convicted of murder last year in a retrial.

Sneiderman, who was allegedly Neuman’s mistress, was released from her five-year prison and parole term on Monday, according to the state Board of Pardons and Paroles.

She had been on parole since June 16, 2014.

Her release is the latest development in a case that drew national attention in the dragging prosecutions of Neuman and Sneiderman.

After Neuman’s conviction last year, Sneiderman released a statement praising the verdict which sent "this cold-blooded killer" to prison "where he belongs."

