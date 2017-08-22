Andrea Sneiderman is free from parole

Sneiderman was convicted of false statements, perjury and hindering the apprehension of a killer after her boss gunned down Rusty Sneiderman in 2010. The boss, former GE Energy executive Hemy Neuman, was convicted of murder last year in a retrial.

Sneiderman, who was allegedly Neuman’s mistress, was released from her five-year prison and parole term on Monday, according to the state Board of Pardons and Paroles.