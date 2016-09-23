11 things to know about Hemy Neuman case

5. On Aug. 2, 2012: A DeKalb County grand jury issues an eight-count indictment charging the victim’s wife, Andrea Sneiderman, with malice murder, attempted murder, racketeering, insurance fraud, and two counts each of perjury and false statements. She was arrested that same morning in Putnam County.

6. On July 26, 2013: Judge Gregory Adams dismisses murder charges against Andrea Sneiderman after the district attorney said he would not pursue the three most serious criminal charges.

7. On Aug. 19, 2013: Andrea Sneiderman is convicted of nine of the 13 felony counts against her. She is sentenced to five years in prison.

8. On March 17, 2014: Judge denies Neuman's request for a new trial.

9. On June 15, 2015: Citing a violation of attorney-client privilege, Georgia’s Supreme Court reverses the conviction of Hemy Neuman.

10. On Aug. 20, 2015: Neuman tells the court he can no longer afford his defense attorneys. Judge says public defenders will be appointed.

11. On Aug. 23, 2016: Verdict announced in retrial. Neuman found guilty of murder and possession of a firearm.