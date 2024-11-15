Metro Atlanta
Metro Atlanta

Rusty Sneiderman killing at DeKalb day care featured on ABC’s ‘20/20′

The father was gunned down after he dropped off his son. A lengthy court battle ensued
Hemy Neuman sits with his attorneys during his motion for a new trial in front of DeKalb County Judge Gregory Adams at the DeKalb County Courthouse in Decatur on July 9, 2019. (Alyssa Pointer/AJC FILE ART)

By
31 minutes ago

The 2010 fatal shooting of Rusty Sneiderman, a 36-year-old father who had just dropped off his toddler at a Dunwoody day care center, shocked those who followed the investigation and the ensuing court battle, which dragged on for years.

Sneiderman was an unlikely victim: A certified public accountant with an MBA from Harvard University.

His wife, Andrea Sneiderman, was initially accused of arranging the entrepreneur’s killing, but murder charges against her were eventually dropped. She was later convicted on charges for impeding the investigation. Hemy Neuman, her former boss and alleged affair partner, got life without parole in prison for the killing after a retrial.

Friday’s new “20/20″ episode, called “Fatal Disguise,” will feature the case and will air at 9 p.m. on ABC.

The investigation included stunning revelations as more evidence came to light: Neuman had apparently worn a fake beard when he shot Rusty Sneiderman outside of the child care center. And although police believed from the start that Rusty Sneiderman had been specifically targeted because of the brazen manner in which he was killed, many speculated that the murder was a professional hit.

Andrea Sneiderman, who later legally changed her name, has denied any involvement in her husband’s death. She was convicted of lying to investigators about the affair with Neuman and spent nine months in prison.

Andrea and Rusty Sneiderman shown in an undated photo released by Andrea on Tuesday following the conviction of Hemy Neuman in the retrial on Rusty's death.

Neuman admitted to killing Rusty Sneiderman but claimed he was delusional, motivated by his longing for Andrea Sneiderman. The first jury found Neuman guilty but mentally ill. In a second trial, the jury rejected the claim that mental illness drove him to commit murder.

Neuman’s initial conviction was overturned by the Georgia Supreme Court in 2015, due to an attorney-client privilege issue.

Neuman immigrated to the U.S. in 1980, and graduated with honors from Georgia Tech in 1984. He had been Andrea Sneiderman’s boss at GE Energy.

About the Author

Taylor Croft is a general assignment reporter on the breaking news team.

