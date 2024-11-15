Friday’s new “20/20″ episode, called “Fatal Disguise,” will feature the case and will air at 9 p.m. on ABC.

The investigation included stunning revelations as more evidence came to light: Neuman had apparently worn a fake beard when he shot Rusty Sneiderman outside of the child care center. And although police believed from the start that Rusty Sneiderman had been specifically targeted because of the brazen manner in which he was killed, many speculated that the murder was a professional hit.

Andrea Sneiderman, who later legally changed her name, has denied any involvement in her husband’s death. She was convicted of lying to investigators about the affair with Neuman and spent nine months in prison.

Neuman admitted to killing Rusty Sneiderman but claimed he was delusional, motivated by his longing for Andrea Sneiderman. The first jury found Neuman guilty but mentally ill. In a second trial, the jury rejected the claim that mental illness drove him to commit murder.

Neuman’s initial conviction was overturned by the Georgia Supreme Court in 2015, due to an attorney-client privilege issue.

Neuman immigrated to the U.S. in 1980, and graduated with honors from Georgia Tech in 1984. He had been Andrea Sneiderman’s boss at GE Energy.