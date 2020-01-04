After 20 years in Roswell, Andretti go-kart spot closes for Buford move

Explore Andretti Indoor Karting opens in Buford

Mario Andretti gives rides at the Brickyard to fans in a two-seat racecar. (File)

“Our target market is Fortune 500 companies,” Kevin Ream of Motorsports Entertainment Worldwide told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution at the time.

The namesakes family had been lending their name to the facility until 2005, which is when the Andrettis bought and renovated the space.

“We really weren’t happy with the way it was going and it really needed a face-lift,” Michael Andretti told the AJC at the time.

He was there with cousin John and father Mario for the re-opening in March 2005. (Mario had just set the course record with a time of 29.5 seconds.)

Another opened in Marietta during 2015. There are also locations in Orlando and San Antonio.

But the Roswell facility closed Jan. 1, 2020 ahead of its move to The Exchange at Gwinnett — which is expected to have 1,000 apartments, hundreds of thousands of square feet of retail space, a food hall and a movie theater on 100 acres.

News of the Andretti attraction coming to Exchange came in November.

