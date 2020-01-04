After 20 years in Roswell, Andretti go-kart spot closes for Buford move

The Roswell location of Andretti Indoor Karting and Games closed at the start of the year ahead of its move into a Buford mixed-used development.
The attraction is slated to open in Gwinnett County in early 2021, according to a Wednesday post on Facebook from the business.
The indoor go-kart and arcade facility at 11000 Alpharetta Highway carried the name of the Andretti racing family, including Mario Andretti — a speed demon who spent decades winning races from NASCAR to Formula One.
It opened as the Andretti Speed Lab about two decades ago. It was geared toward corporate team-building.
The idea was to turn a former Sam’s Club on Ga. 9 into 100,000 square feet of corporate entertainment.
“Our target market is Fortune 500 companies,” Kevin Ream of Motorsports Entertainment Worldwide told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution at the time.
The namesakes family had been lending their name to the facility until 2005, which is when the Andrettis bought and renovated the space.
“We really weren’t happy with the way it was going and it really needed a face-lift,” Michael Andretti told the AJC at the time.
He was there with cousin John and father Mario for the re-opening in March 2005. (Mario had just set the course record with a time of 29.5 seconds.)
Another opened in Marietta during 2015. There are also locations in Orlando and San Antonio.
But the Roswell facility closed Jan. 1, 2020 ahead of its move to The Exchange at Gwinnett — which is expected to have 1,000 apartments, hundreds of thousands of square feet of retail space, a food hall and a movie theater on 100 acres.
News of the Andretti attraction coming to Exchange came in November.
