Andretti Indoor Karting to open May 13 with 360 workers

Located at 2925 Buford Drive, Andretti Indoor Karting and Games will open to the public on May 13. The venue will hold a grand opening on May 15, in which the first 100 customers will receive free goodie bags, t-shirts and other items.

While most positions are filled, the Buford venue still needs to hire about 20 part-time workers, said Samantha LaMagna, senior marketing and advertising manager for the company. Those interested can view and apply to the positions on Andretti’s career page.