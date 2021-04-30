Andretti Indoor Karting to open May 13 with 360 workers

A new entertainment venue will open at The Exchange at Gwinnett near the mall of Georgia, bringing 360 jobs with it.
Located at 2925 Buford Drive, Andretti Indoor Karting and Games will open to the public on May 13. The venue will hold a grand opening on May 15, in which the first 100 customers will receive free goodie bags, t-shirts and other items.
While most positions are filled, the Buford venue still needs to hire about 20 part-time workers, said Samantha LaMagna, senior marketing and advertising manager for the company. Those interested can view and apply to the positions on Andretti’s career page.
The company pays all its employees a starting wage of $15 an hour, except servers who make $10 an hour plus tips.
“We have a commitment to our employees,” LaMagna said. “We want them to be with us long term and to grow through our company. We felt that offering a higher hourly rate would attract the best employees.”
The approximately 80,000-square-foot venue expects to bring in at least 1 million customers per year. Andretti offers high-speed electric karting, arcade and virtual reality games, duckpin bowling, laser tag and a racing simulator.
Customers can also rent out event space, watch a 7D interactive movie and eat at a full bar and restaurant. The venue is a “pay-as-you-go” facility with no general admission fee. Masks will be encouraged but not required.
Eddie Hamann opened the original Andretti Indoor Karting and Games in Roswell in 1999, naming it after his friend Mario Andretti, the famous race car driver. The Roswell venue closed in January 2020 to make way for the new Buford venue. Andretti has locations across the U.S., including one in Marietta.
Andretti Indoor Karting and Games (Buford) Hours:
- Monday-Thursday: 11 a.m.-12 a.m.
- Friday: 11 a.m.-1 a.m.
- Saturday: 10 a.m.-1 a.m.
- Sunday: 10 a.m.-12 a.m.