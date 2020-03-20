Latest coronavirus news: Lakers players test positive

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is committed to providing our readers with the most comprehensive coverage of the deadly coronavirus.
»COMPLETE COVERAGE: CORONAVIRUS
This daily live blog will provide the latest updates, news and details of COVID-19 from media outlets and social media sources nationally and around the world.
9 p.m.
We learned today that two Lakers players have tested positive for COVID-19. Both players are currently asymptomatic, in quarantine and under the care of the team’s physician.https://t.co/RmqjnRzGLk— Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) March 19, 2020
7:40 p.m.
The statement says the team is still waiting further testing results.— Tim Bontemps (@TimBontemps) March 19, 2020
7:25 p.m.
#BREAKING #Coronavirus: @LAPDHQ says a second member of the #LAPD has tested positive; senior staffer now resting at home and expected to make a full recovery.— Robert Kovacik (@RobertNBCLA) March 19, 2020
5:11 p.m.
#BREAKING: @ALCorrections administrative employee tests positive for #coronavirus. pic.twitter.com/kzpIHuNUwD— Reshad Hudson (@ReshadHudson) March 19, 2020
4:50 p.m.
Breaking: Saints head coach Sean Payton tested positive for the coronavirus, he told @AdamSchefter. He is the first person in the NFL world known to test positive for the virus.— (@SportsCenter)Mar 19 2020
4:17 p.m.
BREAKING: Pres. Trump is expected to announce Friday the US-Mexico border will be temporarily closed to non-essential traffic.— (@alexsalvinews)Mar 19 2020
4:15 p.m. First coronavirus case confirmed in Niger, a national who recently traveled around west Africa.
4:10 p.m. Bank of America warned investors that the longest U.S. economic expansion on record is now over and that the country has entered a recession amid the widening outbreak of coronavirus.
3:40 p.m.
BREAKING: Governor Lamont pushes the CT primary from April 28th to June 2nd.— (@wesleyanargus)Mar 19 2020
2:14 p.m.
Regional US airline Compass shutting down as coronavirus presents 'insurmountable obstacles' https://www.cnbc.com/2020/03/19/coronavirus-prompts-us-regional-us-airline-compass-to-shut.html?__source=twitter|main— (@CNBC)Mar 19 2020
1:51 p.m. The Senate is now discussing the amount given to Americans to be two $1200 checks per adult to stimulate economy, some reports say.
1:51 p.m. Italy's coronavirus death toll reportedly exceeds China, with more than 3,400 deaths.
1:48 p.m. Texas Gov. Abbott orders restaurants, bars and gyms to close statewide, according to ABC 7.
12:32 p.m.
Trump says he supports the government taking equity stocks in some struggling companies. "I do..."— (@ClaraJeffery)Mar 19 2020
12:30 p.m.
$OBCI: Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc. Announces Expansion of Production Capacity for Performacide®, which is on the EPA's List N: Disinfectants for Use Against SARS-CoV-2— (@TheTradeXchange)Mar 19 2020
11:44 a.m.
Trump taking about using Hydroxychloroquine- an anti-malarial drug, to help in #coronavirus treatment. "Nice part is it's been around a long time, so if things don't go well, we know it won't kill anyone." Says they'll make it available almost immediately.— (@CordeliaSkyNews)Mar 19 2020
11:26 a.m.
FL #COVID19 number breakdown as of 10am: 🦠62 new cases (61 FL residents, 1 non-FL resident) 🦠390 total cases— (@DaniCHurtado_)Mar 19 2020
11:22 a.m. Two U.S. congressmen have tested positive for COVID-19.
11:21 a.m. State Department calling for a Do Not Travel advisory for all international travel.
11:16 a.m. Prince Albert II of Monaco tests positive for the coronavirus, according to the Associated Press.
10:43 a.m.
Wow. Cuomo says he'll have banks and mortgage institutions waive mortgage payments for 90 days if you're facing financial hardship.— (@timsteno)Mar 19 2020
9:18 a.m.
The @ENERGY Department announces it started to execute Trump's order to fill emergency SPR. DOE began a solicitation for purchase of an initial 30 million barrels, with the intent to eventually buy 77 million barrels. Will focus on crude from small to midsize U.S. oil producers— (@SiegelScribe)Mar 19 2020
9:01 a.m.
Mnuchin says on FBN the US should by $20 billion worth of oil to fill reserves because of low prices.— (@arappeport)Mar 19 2020
9:00 a.m.
Breaking: @Ford to offer up to 6 months of payment relief for most new vehicle customers. It will pay the first 3 months while allowing you to defer another 3 months. It's also rewarding dealers for delivering vehicles instead of making customers come to the dealership.— (@MikeMartinez_AN)Mar 19 2020
6:05 a.m.
#Breaking: 164 low level non-violent offenders being released from Orient Road Jail in Tampa per @ChadChronister to balance public health with safety @10NewsWTSP— (@Caitlin_WTSP)Mar 19 2020
1:27 a.m.
Per the FAA Las Vegas airport tower is being shut down because of a controller who tested positive for COVID-19. Flights in and out will be at a lower rate as Terminal Radar Approach Control assumes control of tower responsibilities— (@astoneabcnews)Mar 19 2020
12:56 a.m.
So @ScottMorrisonMP just said travel ban on all non-residents from 9pm tomorrow. #coronavirus— (@sophieelsworth)Mar 19 2020
12:04 a.m.
Statement from Secretary Steven T. Mnuchin on the establishment of the Money Market Mutual Fund Liquidity Facility. https://t.co/7yhULom43U— (@USTreasury)Mar 19 2020