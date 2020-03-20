X

Latest coronavirus news: Lakers players test positive

Coronavirus: President Trump, administration discuss the latest national COVID-19 progress

CONTINUING COVERAGE: CORONAVIRUS | March 20, 2020
By Tim DarnellLane ElderKelcie Willis - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is committed to providing our readers with the most comprehensive coverage of the deadly coronavirus.

»COMPLETE COVERAGE: CORONAVIRUS

This daily live blog will provide the latest updates, news and details of COVID-19 from media outlets and social media sources nationally and around the world.

9 p.m.

7:40 p.m.

7:25 p.m.

5:11 p.m.

﻿4:50 p.m. 

4:17 p.m.

4:15 p.m. First coronavirus case confirmed in Niger, a national who recently traveled around west Africa.

4:10 p.m. Bank of America warned investors that the longest U.S. economic expansion on record is now over and that the country has entered a recession amid the widening outbreak of coronavirus.

﻿3:40 p.m. 

﻿2:14 p.m.

1:51 p.m. The Senate is now discussing the amount given to Americans to be two $1200 checks per adult to stimulate economy, some reports say.

1:51 p.m. Italy's coronavirus death toll reportedly exceeds China, with more than 3,400 deaths.

1:48 p.m. Texas Gov. Abbott orders restaurants, bars and gyms to close statewide, according to ABC 7

12:32 p.m.

12:30 p.m.

11:44 a.m.

11:26 a.m. 

11:22 a.m. Two U.S. congressmen have tested positive for COVID-19.

11:21 a.m. State Department calling for a Do Not Travel advisory for all international travel.

11:16 a.m. Prince Albert II of Monaco tests positive for the coronavirus, according to the Associated Press.

10:43 a.m.

9:18 a.m.

9:01 a.m.

9:00 a.m.

6:05 a.m.

1:27 a.m.

12:56 a.m.

12:04 a.m.

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.