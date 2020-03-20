Latest coronavirus news: Lakers players test positive

7:40 p.m.

The statement says the team is still waiting further testing results. — Tim Bontemps (@TimBontemps) March 19, 2020

7:25 p.m.

#BREAKING #Coronavirus: @LAPDHQ says a second member of the #LAPD has tested positive; senior staffer now resting at home and expected to make a full recovery. — Robert Kovacik (@RobertNBCLA) March 19, 2020

5:11 p.m.

﻿4:50 p.m.

Breaking: Saints head coach Sean Payton tested positive for the coronavirus, he told @AdamSchefter. He is the first person in the NFL world known to test positive for the virus. — (@SportsCenter)Mar 19 2020

4:17 p.m.

BREAKING: Pres. Trump is expected to announce Friday the US-Mexico border will be temporarily closed to non-essential traffic. — (@alexsalvinews)Mar 19 2020

4:15 p.m. First coronavirus case confirmed in Niger, a national who recently traveled around west Africa.

4:10 p.m. Bank of America warned investors that the longest U.S. economic expansion on record is now over and that the country has entered a recession amid the widening outbreak of coronavirus.

﻿3:40 p.m.

BREAKING: Governor Lamont pushes the CT primary from April 28th to June 2nd. — (@wesleyanargus)Mar 19 2020

﻿2:14 p.m.

Regional US airline Compass shutting down as coronavirus presents 'insurmountable obstacles' https://www.cnbc.com/2020/03/19/coronavirus-prompts-us-regional-us-airline-compass-to-shut.html?__source=twitter|main — (@CNBC)Mar 19 2020

1:51 p.m. The Senate is now discussing the amount given to Americans to be two $1200 checks per adult to stimulate economy, some reports say.

1:51 p.m. Italy's coronavirus death toll reportedly exceeds China, with more than 3,400 deaths.

1:48 p.m. Texas Gov. Abbott orders restaurants, bars and gyms to close statewide, according to ABC 7.

12:32 p.m.

Trump says he supports the government taking equity stocks in some struggling companies. "I do..." — (@ClaraJeffery)Mar 19 2020

12:30 p.m.

$OBCI: Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc. Announces Expansion of Production Capacity for Performacide®, which is on the EPA's List N: Disinfectants for Use Against SARS-CoV-2 — (@TheTradeXchange)Mar 19 2020

11:44 a.m.

Trump taking about using Hydroxychloroquine- an anti-malarial drug, to help in #coronavirus treatment. "Nice part is it's been around a long time, so if things don't go well, we know it won't kill anyone." Says they'll make it available almost immediately. — (@CordeliaSkyNews)Mar 19 2020

11:26 a.m.

FL #COVID19 number breakdown as of 10am: 🦠62 new cases (61 FL residents, 1 non-FL resident) 🦠390 total cases — (@DaniCHurtado_)Mar 19 2020

11:22 a.m. Two U.S. congressmen have tested positive for COVID-19.

11:21 a.m. State Department calling for a Do Not Travel advisory for all international travel.

11:16 a.m. Prince Albert II of Monaco tests positive for the coronavirus, according to the Associated Press.

10:43 a.m.

Wow. Cuomo says he'll have banks and mortgage institutions waive mortgage payments for 90 days if you're facing financial hardship. — (@timsteno)Mar 19 2020

9:18 a.m.

The @ENERGY Department announces it started to execute Trump's order to fill emergency SPR. DOE began a solicitation for purchase of an initial 30 million barrels, with the intent to eventually buy 77 million barrels. Will focus on crude from small to midsize U.S. oil producers — (@SiegelScribe)Mar 19 2020

9:01 a.m.

Mnuchin says on FBN the US should by $20 billion worth of oil to fill reserves because of low prices. — (@arappeport)Mar 19 2020

9:00 a.m.

Breaking: @Ford to offer up to 6 months of payment relief for most new vehicle customers. It will pay the first 3 months while allowing you to defer another 3 months. It's also rewarding dealers for delivering vehicles instead of making customers come to the dealership. — (@MikeMartinez_AN)Mar 19 2020

6:05 a.m.

#Breaking: 164 low level non-violent offenders being released from Orient Road Jail in Tampa per @ChadChronister to balance public health with safety @10NewsWTSP — (@Caitlin_WTSP)Mar 19 2020

1:27 a.m.

Per the FAA Las Vegas airport tower is being shut down because of a controller who tested positive for COVID-19. Flights in and out will be at a lower rate as Terminal Radar Approach Control assumes control of tower responsibilities — (@astoneabcnews)Mar 19 2020

12:56 a.m.

So @ScottMorrisonMP just said travel ban on all non-residents from 9pm tomorrow. #coronavirus — (@sophieelsworth)Mar 19 2020

12:04 a.m.