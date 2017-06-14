3 last-minute runs and tips to prep for the AJC Peachtree Road Race

As you train, make sure you incorporate hills into your routes. If you run on treadmills frequently, increase the incline during some of your workouts. It’s also a good idea to practice hill repeats – find a long, gradual hill, then run up the hill at a hard effort and slow down to recover on the way down. Repeat this several times, and be sure to warm up before the workout and cool down afterwards.

Find a tune-up race

If you want to see just how far you’ve come in your training, register for a shorter race between now and Nov. 26. Racing a shorter distance can help you build confidence and get used to pacing without taxing you too much before the AJC Peachtree Road Race.

Atlanta Track Club offers an 800m run that falls on the perfect weekend for a pre-Peachtree tune-up: the Grand Prix Series presented by Piedmont Healthcare. You can complete the virtual 800m run in your local area between Thursday, November 12 and Sunday, November 15. You will be able to submit your results through Monday, November 16 at 12:00 p.m. in order to earn Grand prix participation points.

“The Grand Prix Series presented by Piedmont Healthcare concludes with this in-person or Virtual 800m run," reads the Atlanta Track Club website. "In-person runners will be timed and have first access to our season ending gear sale featuring AJC Peachtree Road Race Landmark Collection apparel, brand new Running City USA and Atlanta Track Club Fall/Winter apparel and 2020 clearance items.”

The 800m is the ninth and final event in the 2020 Atlanta Track Club Grand Prix Series presented by Piedmont Healthcare. For more information on the 2020 Grand Prix Series, please click here.

Preview the Peachtree course

Some runners get race-day jitters if they are running a course for the first time. It can be helpful to turn one of your long runs into a course preview by running it start to finish. You can find the course map here.

