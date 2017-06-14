3 last-minute runs and tips to prep for the AJC Peachtree Road Race

Despite the transition to a virtual race this year, training season for the AJC Peachtree Road Race is still underway. How are you preparing?
With less than two weeks away, there is still plenty of time to get race day ready.
Whether you’re a first timer or a Peachtree veteran, here are three things you can do to get you ready to run the 10K Nov. 26-29.
Practice hills
It’s no secret that Atlanta has its fair share of hills. The AJC Peachtree Road Race features a rather infamous one, Cardiac Hill, which climbs more than 12 stories in less than a mile. And that’s not the only rise in elevation along the 6.2-mile course.
As you train, make sure you incorporate hills into your routes. If you run on treadmills frequently, increase the incline during some of your workouts. It’s also a good idea to practice hill repeats – find a long, gradual hill, then run up the hill at a hard effort and slow down to recover on the way down. Repeat this several times, and be sure to warm up before the workout and cool down afterwards.
Find a tune-up race
If you want to see just how far you’ve come in your training, register for a shorter race between now and Nov. 26. Racing a shorter distance can help you build confidence and get used to pacing without taxing you too much before the AJC Peachtree Road Race.
Atlanta Track Club offers an 800m run that falls on the perfect weekend for a pre-Peachtree tune-up: the Grand Prix Series presented by Piedmont Healthcare. You can complete the virtual 800m run in your local area between Thursday, November 12 and Sunday, November 15. You will be able to submit your results through Monday, November 16 at 12:00 p.m. in order to earn Grand prix participation points.
“The Grand Prix Series presented by Piedmont Healthcare concludes with this in-person or Virtual 800m run," reads the Atlanta Track Club website. "In-person runners will be timed and have first access to our season ending gear sale featuring AJC Peachtree Road Race Landmark Collection apparel, brand new Running City USA and Atlanta Track Club Fall/Winter apparel and 2020 clearance items.”
The 800m is the ninth and final event in the 2020 Atlanta Track Club Grand Prix Series presented by Piedmont Healthcare. For more information on the 2020 Grand Prix Series, please click here.
Preview the Peachtree course
Some runners get race-day jitters if they are running a course for the first time. It can be helpful to turn one of your long runs into a course preview by running it start to finish. You can find the course map here.
