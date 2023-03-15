Distressed mall investor pays $71M for floundering Town Center at Cobb

Explore Hermes to open location at Phipps Plaza amid wave of luxury investment

According to the Chronicle, Town Center reported a 92% occupancy rate last September but declining sales. In 2021, the mall reported about $14 million in net operating income, the newspaper reported, down 33% from its peak in 2014.

Kohan Retail did not immediately respond to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s inquiries about the future of Town Center at Cobb.

Town Center is the only Georgia mall the company currently owns, according to its website.

The Town Center Community Improvement District released a master plan last year, featuring suggestions for ways to revitalize the mall. Those ideas include turning the mall into a mixed-use district and linking it to the county’s trail network.