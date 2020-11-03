Kanye West proclaims he’s voting for the first time Tuesday — for himself

It’s not clear whether he wrote himself onto the ballot or voted in one of the states where he’s a nominee Tuesday, but the fashion designer and music mogul announced at 10 a.m. Tuesday that he voted for the first time in a presidential election. His vote, of course, went to himself.

“God is so good Today I am voting for the first time in my life for the President of the United States, and it’s for someone I truly trust...me,” he wrote in the tweet that had already been retweeted more than 4,000 times within 30 minutes of him posting Tuesday.

His ephemeral campaign bid has been marked by a controversy. He campaigned in South Carolina in July, where he berated hecklers, insulted civil rights icon Harriet Tubman and claimed he nearly aborted his first-born child North. The various strange comments at the campaign stop led to his wife Kim Kardashian-West posting that her husband was dealing with mental health challenges.

The poorly received campaign appearance did not stop his efforts, though. He reportedly got campaign support from some Republicans, and he condemned Wisconsin Democrats of spying on his campaign and making an “organized effort of harassment and intimidation.”

Democrats in the state reported to the State Election Commission that the “Late Registration” rapper snagged fake signatures to qualify in the state and submitted late paperwork.

West has a possibility to gain votes Tuesday as an official candidate in 12 states and as a write-in candidate in five states (Alabama, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, New Hampshire and Rhode Island).

Additionally, he’s listed as a vice presidential candidate alongside American Independent party presidential nominee Rocky De La Fuente.