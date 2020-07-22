‘Family is powerless’ | Kim Kardashian makes statement on Kanye West’s mental health

Credit: Instagram

Those that understand mental illness or even compulsive behavior know that the family is powerless unless the member is a minor. People who are unaware or far removed from this experience can be judgmental and not understand that the individual themselves have to engage in the process of getting help no matter how hard family and friends try.”

West used Twitter as his platform Tuesday to express frustration with his mother-in-law Kris Jenner and his wife. He said he was “trying to get divorced” from Kardashian, but he later deleted that tweet.

Since West’s appearance in South Carolina, rumors have swirled that Kardashian was becoming frustrated with West.

For several years, fans speculated about West’s mental health, especially after he was hospitalized for a “psychiatric emergency” in November 2016. West seemingly confirmed that he had been diagnosed with bipolar disorder in 2018 with the release of his album “Ye,” which featured a cover with the phrase ‘I Hate Being Bipolar. It’s Awesome” on the cover.

In an interview with GQ earlier this year, West talked about how his “psychiatric emergency” saved his life. He also spoke about how he preserves his freedom to speak his mind. He said several people have tried to make him conform as far as his political views, for instance, voting for Hillary Clinton in 2016.

“I was told my career would end if I wasn’t with her. What kind of campaign is that, anyway? That’s like if (Barack) Obama’s campaign was “I’m with black.” What’s the point of being a celebrity if you can’t have an opinion? Everybody make their own opinion!”