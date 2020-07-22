‘Family is powerless’ | Kim Kardashian makes statement on Kanye West’s mental health

Since appearing Sunday at a campaign rally in South Carolina, controversial fashion and music mogul Kanye West has made a series of comments that have revealed private details about his personal life, namely his marriage to Kim Kardashian.
At the rally, West spoke about abortion, admitting that he pondered aborting his first child North, and he dismissed the efforts of historical figure Harriet Tubman, claiming that she “never actually freed slaves.” West, who has won Grammy awards and work with the likes of Michael Jackson and Jay-Z, has been campaigning to run for president as a third-party candidate for the last several weeks.
After several days of remaining silent, Kardashian addressed the concerns about West’s battle with bipolar disorder Wednesday on Instagram. She shared her thoughts about the misconceptions regarding her husband in a series of Instagram stories.
“As many of you know, Kanye has bi-polar disorder. Anyone who has this or has a loved one in their life who does, knows how incredibly complicated and painful it is to understand,” Kim wrote on her Instagram stories. “I’ve never spoken publicly about how this has affected us at home because I am very protective of our children and Kanye’s right to privacy when it comes to his health. But today, I feel like I should comment on it because of the stigma and misconceptions about mental health.”
Credit: Instagram
Those that understand mental illness or even compulsive behavior know that the family is powerless unless the member is a minor. People who are unaware or far removed from this experience can be judgmental and not understand that the individual themselves have to engage in the process of getting help no matter how hard family and friends try.”
West used Twitter as his platform Tuesday to express frustration with his mother-in-law Kris Jenner and his wife. He said he was “trying to get divorced” from Kardashian, but he later deleted that tweet.
Since West’s appearance in South Carolina, rumors have swirled that Kardashian was becoming frustrated with West.
For several years, fans speculated about West’s mental health, especially after he was hospitalized for a “psychiatric emergency” in November 2016. West seemingly confirmed that he had been diagnosed with bipolar disorder in 2018 with the release of his album “Ye,” which featured a cover with the phrase ‘I Hate Being Bipolar. It’s Awesome” on the cover.
In an interview with GQ earlier this year, West talked about how his “psychiatric emergency” saved his life. He also spoke about how he preserves his freedom to speak his mind. He said several people have tried to make him conform as far as his political views, for instance, voting for Hillary Clinton in 2016.
“I was told my career would end if I wasn’t with her. What kind of campaign is that, anyway? That’s like if (Barack) Obama’s campaign was “I’m with black.” What’s the point of being a celebrity if you can’t have an opinion? Everybody make their own opinion!”