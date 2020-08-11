Kanye West accuses Democrats of spying on his campaign

Wisconsin is considered a critically important swing state, where Donald Trump unexpectedly won by a narrow margin in the 2016 election over Hillary Clinton.

Wisconsin elections officials now plan to review West’s legal documents and make a recommendation to a bipartisan panel about his spot on the ballot.

A former supporter of President Trump, West filed his paperwork on July 15 with the Federal Election Commission as an independent candidate.

Four days later, he officially announced his bid for the White House in South Carolina, where he delivered a disquieting campaign speech in which he proposed a $1 million payout to mothers, decried abolitionist Harriet Tubman, and broke into tears after revealing his wife, Kim Kardashian, once considered aborting their first child.

Over the next few weeks, reports surfaced that Republicans around the country were helping West qualify for ballots in key states, raising suspicions he was being prompted to run by Trump allies who aim to steal support away from the presumptive Democratic nominee, Joe Biden.

West qualified for Colorado’s presidential ballot last Thursday after the Secretary of State’s office verified that nine electors he submitted are all registered to vote in that state. One of those was Matthew Zielinski, is a former Republican congressional candidate who served as an officer with a county Republican Party in suburban Denver.

West was, however, removed from the ballot in his home state of Illinois, where election officials say more than half his submitted signatures were invalid.

West also withdrew his petition for candidacy in New Jersey last week, but submitted 14,886 signatures and other paperwork to appear as a candidate on Ohio’s ballot.

West’s running mate is Michelle Tidball, a self-proclaimed “biblical life coach.” She’s from Cody, Wyoming, where West purchased a 4,500-acre ranch in September 2019.

— Information provided by The Associated Press was used to supplement this report.