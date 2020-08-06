Facebook removes hundreds of fake pro-Trump accounts

»IN DEPTH: Social media giants struggle to contain viral ‘Plandemic’ conspiracy theory

The trolling operation was part of a pro-Trump foreign troll farm based in Romania that also pushed suspect content on Instagram under account names including “BlackPeopleVoteForTrump” and on Facebook under “We Love Our President.”

The primary aim of a troll farm is to spread propaganda in an effort to manipulate political opinions and decision-making, especially during an election year. Sometimes referred to as “keyboard armies,” the groups are often outsourced and financed like mercenaries for foreign governments.

Facebook later clarified that its action against the accounts was for violations of the site’s rules against creating fake accounts to boost engagement, not for questionable content.

The troll operation linked to Epoch Media Group — the parent company of The Epoch Times — featured 303 Facebook accounts, 181 pages, 44 Facebook groups and 31 Instagram accounts, which were followed by more than 2 million people across Facebook and Twitter.

Facebook has taken action against the news outlet’s content at least twice before and has banned one of its affiliates known as TruthMedia, NBC reported.

Facebook banned The Epoch Times from advertising on its platform in 2019 after it purchased ads under fake account names such as “Honest Paper” and “Pure Honest Journalism” to circumvent the site’s protocol for reviewing ads, NBC reported.

At the time, The Epoch Times was the largest buyer of pro-Trump ads on Facebook outside of the Trump campaign, according to NBC.