Justin Townes Earle, singer-songwriter and son of Steve Earle, dies at 38

Earle battled substance abuse

Like his father, Earle battled substance abuse. He was addicted to opiates by the time he hit puberty. "I always knew there was something different about the way that I used drugs and drank to the way that my friends did, but it's a wild thing to wake up when you're 16 years old and realize you can't stop shooting up," he told the Edinburgh Scotsman in 2015.

Though his mom, Carol-Ann Hunter, and dad divorced when he was very young, as a teenager Earle moved in with his father, who had himself survived a yearslong addiction. As the younger Earle kicked his habit, he began considering a path forward through songwriting: "I realized there was a way to come from the place I came from," he said. "I found an amount of comfort in it and I also found something I was good at that was legal."

Earle earned band experience in a ragtime outfit called the Swindlers and a country-punk band called the Distributors, and was an on-and-off member of the raucous country-rock band the Sadies. As Earle gained confidence, he committed to being a solo artist and eased his way through the Nashville independent country community.

His reputation preceded him, and his songcraft drew a host of admirers. The Grammy-winning alternative country star Jason Isbell drew early attention as a member of Earle's band, part of a new generation of musicians eager to mingle with an Earle.

“Justin bought the suit I got married in,” wrote Isbell on Twitter. “Had a lot of good times and made a lot of good music with JTE. So sad for his family tonight.”