Judge: Capitol riot defendant can download UberEats

Lamberth’s order came in response to a sealed motion filed by Munchel’s public defender, so some of the context of the request is hidden.

Court records are presumed to be open to public inspection, but the court may seal records where there is an “overriding interest,” such as to protect health information or an undue invasion of privacy. In his order, Lamberth did not reveal why the UberEats request was sealed.

Lamberth also agreed to allow Munchel to use his employer-provided laptop for business purposes.

The vast majority of Jan. 6 defendants have spent the past year on some kind of bond release while awaiting their day in court. Some, like Americus attorney William McCall Calhoun and Buford teen Bruno Cua, have asked for and received modified bond conditions to better allow them to work.

In March 2021, a federal judge rejected the request of former Pelham Police officer Michael Shane Daughtry to be allowed to resume his business of selling firearms.