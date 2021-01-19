Social media posts lead to arrests of Georgians in Capitol riot

Shane Daughtry of Baker County allegedly posted this scene from the scaffolding in front of the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 riot. Daughtry, a firearms dealer in South Georgia, faces charges of entering a restricted space.

“We the one that tore the fence down up there,” he allegedly told a Pelham police officer in a recorded conversation with police. “Everybody followed us.”

Daughtry allegedly said he went to the Capitol doors before he was struck by rubber bullets and backed off.

Records show Daughtry is a federally licensed firearms dealer and the affidavit states he ran his business, “Crazy Coon’s Armory,” out of his home. He is charged with entering a restricted space, a misdemeanor with a penalty of up to a year in prison. The charge also carries a penalty of up to 10 years if the person convicted was armed or if it resulted in “significant bodily injury.”

According to the FBI, Daughtry was charged and released. Daughtry declined to comment Tuesday.

At least one Georgia paramilitary group announced plans to be in Washington for Wednesday’s inauguration.

“We want to make sure we are (there) if anything does happen we are able to assist to our fullest potential,” Justin “Slayer” Thayer, head of the Georgia III% Martyrs said in an email conversation with the AJC Tuesday.

The Martyrs showed up as an unofficial security detail for congressional candidate Marjorie Taylor Greene and Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler last year. Thayer said he and his group also attended the Jan. 6 pro-Trump rally in Washington, although he said he did not march on the Capitol and said he advised others to avoid violence.

Thayer suggested Trump might remain in office and that “corrupt politicians” would be arrested Wednesday.

“If something does happen we will be in the middle of the action aiding the constitutionalist and it will be everything we have trained for,” he said.