Judge rejects Capitol riot suspect’s request to sell guns in Georgia

Prosecutors have argued many of those arrested be held without bond on grounds that they are a danger to the community. Others are out on bond but are on house arrest and electronically monitored.

Daughtry is charged with entering restricted areas outside the Capitol, including climbing the scaffolding that had been erected for President Joe Biden’s inaugural. The charges are misdemeanors, although prosecutor Graciela Rodriguez Lindberg suggested they could be upgraded to felonies as the investigation continues.

Lindberg argued against allowing Daughtry access to guns, pointing to social media comments “that were concerning to the government.”

The comments included a Facebook post for his home gun business offering to sell assault rifles and ammunition ahead of the November general election. “It may be your last chance if the election don’t go right tomorrow,” he allegedly wrote.

In another post, he offered to sell “anti-liberal bullets.”

While Lindberg said the posts imply Daughtry was encouraging customers “to shoot people whose views do not correspond to his,” German said they were simply advertisements.

Judges in other cases involving Georgia defendants have overruled prosecution requests to keep defendants in jail or under strict house arrest.

Americus attorney William McCall Calhoun Jr. and 18-year-old Milton resident Bruno Cua, both charged with entering the Capitol, were initially held without bond, but successfully appealed and have been released on home confinement. Others, like Woodstock nurse Lisa Marie Eisenhart and Georgia native Cleveland Grover Meredith, have asked to be released on bond but so far remain jailed.