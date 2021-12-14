Jan. 6 riot ‘not patriotism’ judge says in sentencing Ga. man

Meredith has been in jail without bond since his arrest on Jan. 7 and will get credit for the time he has already served, meaning he will spend a less than a year and a half more in prison. Defense attorney Paul Kiyonaga asked Jackson to sentence Meredith to time served and allow him to return to Georgia and his family, but Jackson was unmoved.

Jackson hammered home her belief that Meredith was a symptom of a larger problem.

“I have to think about the other purposes of a criminal sentence,” she said.

Among those other factors is deterring others from committing the same offense, she said.

“The level of discourse in this country has become so debased and degraded that even public officials — people who are supposed to be our leaders — think nothing of calling for someone’s head if they disagree with them,” she said. “And the threats against members of Congress, members of the cabinet, members of the judiciary, members of the press — all people doing their jobs — multiply every day. But I would posit that the bounds of decency and the bounds of the law have not changed one bit, and they need to be enforced.”

Caption Judge Amy Jackson Berman condemned the "debased" political rhetoric leading up to the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot during a sentencing hearing for Cleveland Grover Meredith Jr. on Tuesday, Dec.14, 2021. Caption Judge Amy Jackson Berman condemned the "debased" political rhetoric leading up to the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot during a sentencing hearing for Cleveland Grover Meredith Jr. on Tuesday, Dec.14, 2021.

Meredith is among small minority of the more than 675 defendants associated with the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot to have been sentenced to prison, but he is unique in that he missed the riot entirely.

Meredith was travelling from Denver to attend the Jan. 6 Trump rally but was delayed by car trouble, arriving later in the evening in the wake of the violence. He was arrested in his Washington, D.C., hotel room the following day after his mother called the FBI concerned about text messages he sent to an uncle threatening to assassinate Pelosi.

“Thinking about heading over to Pelosi (expletive) speech and putting a bullet in her noggin on Live TV,” Meredith wrote. He made a similar threat against Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser.

They were among many violent and profanity-laced text messages he sent in the days leading up to and the hours following the Capitol riot. While en route to Washington, Meredith rejoiced at the violence at the Capitol and noted to a friend that he was “3.5 hours from target practice”

“I’m gonna collect a (expletive) ton of Traitors (sic) heads,” he wrote. “I predict that within the next 12 days, many in our country will die.”

The FBI found the messages on his cell phone, and when they searched a trailer he was hauling behind his car, they found an assault rifle, a semi-automatic handgun, and more than 2,500 rounds of ammunition, including armor-piercing rounds.

Caption These are among the weapons taken from Cleveland Meredith, who pleaded guilty to threatening to kill House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Credit: U.S. Department of Justice Caption These are among the weapons taken from Cleveland Meredith, who pleaded guilty to threatening to kill House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Credit: U.S. Department of Justice Credit: U.S. Department of Justice

Caption Court documents show that Cleveland Meredith went to D.C. with guns and ammunition Credit: Contributed Caption Court documents show that Cleveland Meredith went to D.C. with guns and ammunition Credit: Contributed Credit: Contributed

“He expected there was going to be trouble,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Anthony Franks said. “He could have carried out these threats if his mother and others hadn’t alerted the FBI.”

Kiyonaga described the text messages as a “lot of blather” from a man with a history of mental illness.

“This was not anything evincing a serious threat,” he said. “Mr. Meredith is a lot of things, and I’ll tell you one thing, he’s a lot of talk.”

Kiyonaga pointed to self-deprecating messages Meredith sent indicating he was “kidding” and planned to leave the city the following day.

Prosecutors, however, pointed out that Meredith’s threats were made after he took the step of driving across country with a trailer full of weapons and ammunition.

Meredith does not have a criminal record, but he does have a history of violent and erratic behavior, behavior that worsened as Meredith become entranced by the QAnon conspiracy theory, according to court filings.

Meredith graduated from the prestigious Lovett School in Atlanta and earned a degree in economics from Sewanee: The University of the South in 1990. He owned and operated the CarNutz car wash on U.S. 41 in Acworth but made news in 2018 for erecting a billboard near the business promoting QAnon. In 2019, Lovett banned Meredith from campus for alleged “threats of violence.”

A brief filed by the prosecution outlines Meredith’s checkered past, including a violent assault where he allegedly pushed his father’s head through a window, a 2005 assault arrest that was not prosecuted, and multiple road rage incidents.

In 2018, Meredith allegedly pointed a gun at another driver and his daughter. According to the court brief, Meredith admitted pointing the weapon, but for some reason he was not charged. The court record says the road rage incident took place in Georgia, but it does not specify where.

In another incident, Meredith allegedly fired a gun “in a busy commercial area,” but again he was not charged, prosecutors wrote. And on Jan. 7, amid his barrage of texted threats, Meredith got into a fight with a D.C. driver, headbutting him and punching him as he lay on the ground.

Details of these alleged events are contained in sealed court records, and they likely will remain so. Jackson agreed to keep certain details about Meredith’s mental history under seal to protect his privacy.

Available court records indicate Meredith has a history of mental health problems, some rooted in trauma experienced as a child and then later at the death of his sister from a brain tumor. Documents say he repeatedly refused therapy, including failing to follow a treatment plan proposed by family members shortly before his arrest.

Friends and family members, including both of Meredith’s parents, pleaded for leniency, but Jackson noted that the man’s troubles were known for years and there is no belief that he would get help this time outside of the structured environment of prison.

“This has been a long time coming,” the judge said, adding that she intended to stay involved in the case.

A tearful Meredith said he just wanted to be back with his family and to take care of his two children.

“I don’t want to have anything to do with politics again,” he said.