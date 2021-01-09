Georgia man among those facing federal charges from Capitol riot

In June, Meredith showed up to a Black Lives Matter protest in Hiawassee with an assault rifle, the North Georgia News reported.

“I sincerely believe the New World Order, Cabal, Deep State — whatever you want to call it — wants society to devolve into a race war so that it’s much easier to take over,” he told the newspaper.

Hiawasse Police Chief Paul Smith said Meredith was known to local law enforcement and that he had recently moved from the city to nearby Hayesville, North Carolina.

Meredith is part of a growing number of people facing charges from the attack on Congress. Along with the 16 facing federal charges, the Justice Department said approximately 40 people face charges in Superior Court ranging from curfew violations to gun charges.

Those numbers are likely to grow as internet sleuths pore over photos and video the insurrectionists took of the riots and posted to social media. Americus attorney McCall Calhoun took part in breaching the Capitol and posted photos from inside the Rotunda.

“The Deep State cannot stop us,” he wrote on Parler, a social media network popular with Trump supporters. “They learned that today when we stormed the Capitol and took it. The word is we’re all coming back armed for war.”

Calhoun has not been charged.