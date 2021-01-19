‘It was a selfish decision’| Ga. teen jailed in Cayman Islands speaks out

The pre-med student had been traumatized by the prospect of a four-month sentence in prison. Both she and Ramgeet, 24, were forced to quarantine 14 days before their sentences began. Both were granted shorter sentences after appeals were made to officials in the Cayman Islands.

In December, Mack’s grandmother, Jeanne Mack, told Augusta news station WRDW that her punishment was too harsh.

“She’s very sad, very remorseful. She can’t believe she did something like this, and she’s also feeling like she’s been made an example of,” Jeanne Mack said.

Mack sent a letter to Trump to assist with shortening her granddaughter’s sentence, according to several reports. The Office of Presidential Correspondence responded to her, according to Fox News. The agency thanked her for “taking the time to write and share your story with President Donald J. Trump” and that “White House staff reviewed your correspondence and forwarded it to the appropriate Federal agency for further action.”

Skylar Mack told ABC News she thought her negative test meant she was OK.

“It was a conscious decision,” Mack said. “I can’t give you any good reason for it. … I had signed the paper.”

Mack told ABC News her experience should serve as a reminder that the coronavirus pandemic isn’t over along with the need to take quarantine measures seriously.

“I would have never been able to live with myself knowing that I could have been the reason that somebody could have even just been sick,” she said. “The action itself was serious, but like how much worse it could have been.”