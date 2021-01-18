Georgia teen returns home after Cayman Islands prison release

Mack, a Mercer University pre-med student, struggled to cope with her time in jail, according to her family.

“The stress, scared, she’s scared to death over there,” Skyler’s mother Rebecca Burt previously told Channel 2. “She’s by herself; there’s no family there whatsoever to speak of.”

The incident sparked calls for leniency from then-Georgia Sens. Kelly Loeffler and David Purdue. Mack’s grandmother also reached out to President Donald Trump to plead for help.

The Cayman Islands, a British territory in the Caribbean south of Cuba, are a popular destination for vacationing Americans because of the pristine waters, lavish beach resorts and aquatic activities such as scuba diving, snorkeling and deep-sea fishing. The county requires travelers to quarantine for 14 days due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ramgeet, a Cayman resident and professional jet-ski racer, was also released from prison last week, according to the island newspaper The Cayman Compass. Mack is not allowed back on the island as long as the borders remain closed due to COVID-19 restrictions.

This story was first reported by Channel 2 Action News.