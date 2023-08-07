Is a hydrogen highway in Georgia’s future? The state wants to find out

Georgia officials are exploring the possibility of deploying hydrogen fueling stations across the state to power commercial vehicles, tractor-trailers and other large trucks.

The Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) issued a request for information (RFI) Monday seeking input from the private sector on how to bring a network of hydrogen fueling stations to fruition. GDOT is not hiring a firm to build any stations at this time but is instead seeking information on how to operate, develop and deliver such a network in a fast-emerging space.

Hydrogen fuel cells, which use a combine of hydrogen and oxygen to produce electricity, are an alternative to combustion engines for large commercial trucks — the equivalent of what lithium-ion battery packs have done with passenger vehicles. Trucks powered by hydrogen would produce far fewer tailpipe emissions, reducing greenhouse gases that contribute to climate change.

A coalition of Georgia business, academic and political leaders, meanwhile, has been pitching Georgia to the federal government as a potential research center for the development of hydrogen as a viable energy source. The hub would be part of a network of research facilities that the U.S. Department of Energy wants to create to explore using hydrogen for industrial, residential and transportation uses.

The technology remains in its infancy in the U.S. but has been adopted by a few countries, such as South Korean and Japan. Gov. Brian Kemp said Georgia should join those ranks.

“I want to thank GDOT and our partners in the private sector who will ensure that when it comes to hydrogen energy, we will do as we have in so many other areas — lead,” Kemp said in a news release.

The endeavor builds upon the Peach State’s growing status as a leader in e-mobility. The state has attracted two multi-billion-dollar electric vehicle factories from Hyundai Motor Group and Rivian while also building a network of suppliers across the EV development pipeline.

In the U.S., hydrogen is predominantly used in the industrial sectors for fertilizer and methanol production, according to the release. The fuel’s prevalence is expected to vastly increase in the coming decades, with some projections showing that 14% of the U.S.’s energy demand could be fulfilled by hydrogen by 2050.

Through the RFI, state leaders want to consider the full range of potential hydrogen transportation uses and demands. GDOT said the state’s sea ports will be given “primary consideration” due to their impact on shipping and logistics across the state. The Savannah port also is located near Hyundai’s future $5.5-billion EV factory in Bryan County, which the company calls its “Metaplant.”

The RFI will be open for submissions for 30 days.

A note of disclosure

This coverage is supported by a partnership with 1Earth Fund, the Kendeda Fund and Journalism Funding Partners. You can learn more and support our climate reporting by donating at ajc.com/donate/climate/